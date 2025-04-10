Digitoonz Spain partners with ‘Drilo and The Gang’ creators for IP expansion

Digitoonz Spain, a division of Digitoonz Media & Entertainment, has announced a partnership with Drilo and The Gang and production company Maskeline to co-develop and globally expand this intellectual property (IP).​ It originated as a musical project under composer Andres Meseguer. The collaboration aims to transform the brand into a multi-format IP with international presence.​

The partnership’s key initiatives include developing a 26-episode 3D animated series targeting preschool audiences, enhancing live performances and creating derivative products such as licensing, merchandising, video games, and theme parks.

Digitoonz Spain president Maria Bonaria Fois said, “I am proud to announce this new partnership: Drilo and The Gang is a project with a strong connection to its audience, and it represents a commitment to creating high-quality content. With the support of a top-tier creative team led by Andrés Meseguer, along with his collaborators Carmen García and Jesús Mondéjar, and our partners at Maskeline, we are ensuring the creation of a project with exceptional potential both within Spain and internationally.”

Digitoonz Media & Entertainment CEO & founder Vikas Kumar said, “At Digitoonz, we strongly believe in the power of IPs that combine authenticity, core values, and a long-term vision. Drilo and The Gang embodies all of these qualities: a brand with a rich legacy, a deep connection with its audience, and extraordinary potential for global expansion. We are proud to be a part of this project and to continue supporting content that both inspires and entertains.”

Drilo and The Gang author and composer Meseguer shared, “These have been 20 years of hard work, perseverance, and sacrifice, culminating in this important collaboration agreement. We’re embarking on a new chapter with the best possible partners by our side. We share the mission of conveying values through music and our characters, and this step marks a milestone in our journey, as well as an opportunity to bring Drilo and The Gang to an international stage—always staying true to our educational and approachable essence.”

Maskeline founding partner and producer Fina Martínez said, “When I first discovered the project, I immediately believed in the brand and its international potential. It’s an inspirational initiative for new generations. Today, at Maskeline, we’re thrilled to begin this journey alongside our partners Digitoonz and Andrés Meseguer.”

The IP has over 100,000 YouTube subscribers and 50 million views for its animated music videos.