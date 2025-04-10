‘The Angry Birds Movie 3’ to release in 2027

Paramount Pictures will distribute The Angry Birds Movie 3 in theatres globally on 29 January 2027, marking the return of beloved characters and introducing a new cast.

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso, Horrible Bosses), Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty and the Beast), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Trolls World Tour), and Danny McBride (The Righteous Gemstones, The Mitchells vs. the Machines) are reprising their roles as Red, Chuck, Silver, and Bomb respectively. The film is produced by Rovio and Sega, alongside Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, in collaboration with Flywheel Media, One Cool Group, and Dentsu.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 is directed by John Rice (The Angry Birds Movie, Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe) with a screenplay by Thurop Van Orman (The Angry Birds Movie 2, The Marvellous Misadventures of Flapjack) who also serves as executive producer with Toru Nakahara (Sonic the Hedgehog). The film is produced by John Cohen (Despicable Me, The Garfield Movie), Dan Chuba (The Mitchells vs. the Machines), and Carla Connor (The Willoughbys).

Rovio Entertainment CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand said, “The Angry Birds brand has demonstrated remarkable versatility, evolving from a global mobile gaming phenomenon to licensed products, animation, and a thriving cinematic franchise,” said. It has been a deeply collaborative effort to create a film that will resonate with the millions who interact with our catalog of games and products every day. We are confident that with this talented team at the helm, The Angry Birds Movie 3 will delight longtime fans and create new fans in those discovering our flock for the first time.”

New cast members include Emma Myers (Wednesday, A Minecraft Movie), Keke Palmer (One of Them Days, Nope), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Friendship), Lily James (Cinderella, Baby Driver), Marcello Hernandez (Saturday Night Live), Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso, Veep), Anna Cathcart (XO Kitty, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever, Turning Red), Nikki Glaser (Golden Globe Awards, The Roast of Tom Brady), James Austin Johnson (Saturday Night Live), and Psalm West (Hulu’s The Kardashians).

New additions to the voice cast include Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, Lily James, Marcello Hernandez, Walker Scobell, Sam Richardson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, James Austin Johnson, and Psalm West. Heitor Pereira (Despicable Me, Minions, and previous Angry Birds films), returns to compose the music. Animation, storyboards, and art development are being led by DNEG Animation, with Jeanie Chang as production designer and Francesca Natale as character designer. Vadim Bazhanov serves as head of story, and Sarah K. Reimers is lead editor.

The upcoming release follows the commercial success of the first two Angry Birds films, which grossed over $500 million globally and achieved strong performance on streaming platforms.