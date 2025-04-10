Studio 100 Film unveils ‘Toxic – Miracle of the Jungle’ at Cannes Market

Studio 100 Film is launching worldwide sales for the upcoming CGI animated feature Toxic – Miracle of the Jungle at the Marche du Film, Cannes. Produced by the South American studio Tunche Films, the project is currently in development and set for delivery in early 2027.

Synopsis of the film: Toxic – Miracle of the Jungle centers around Dante, a small Amazonian dart frog with a unique ability—his skin generates rain upon contact with clouds. After a scientific test flight goes wrong, Dante finds himself deep in the jungle, where he yearns to be part of the local animal community but faces rejection due to his toxic nature. When a forest fire threatens the entire jungle, Dante becomes the unlikely key to survival. the 84-minute animated feature explores themes of friendship, self-acceptance, and environmental stewardship. It carries a ecological message tied to the Amazon rainforest, often referred to as the “lungs of the world” for its vital role in climate regulation.

The film is directed by Jose and Cesar Zelada (Ainbo, Kayara, Searching for Hearts), who also co-wrote the screenplay. The concept was developed by Zelada. Executive producers include brothers Sergio, Jose, and Zelada. Visual artist Pierre Salazar (The Lego Movie, Happy Feet) leads production design.

Studio 100 Film senior manager sales and acquisitions Lorena Booth said, “When I first heard about Toxic – Miracle of the Jungle, I fell in love with it right away due to its heartfelt and wildly entertaining adventure. This movie follows its main character Dante – a little frog who never quite fits in – until he discovers that his unique gift might be the very thing that can save his world. With humor and heart, this story tackles themes of belonging, which everyone can relate to, alongside the urgent environmental message, while keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.”

Tunche Films co-director and co-writer Cesar Zelada said, “With Toxic – Miracle of the Jungle, we want to tell a story that celebrates the power of nature and the courage it takes to embrace who you are. Dante’s journey is deeply personal to us – it reflects the beauty and fragility of the Amazon, and the resilience that lives within it.”

Tunche Films previously produced Ainbo – Spirit of the Amazon (2021), which grossed over $13 million internationally and won the Platinum Award for Best Animated Film in Ibero-America in 2022. The studio was also a finalist at the 2024 Annecy Festival with Mariposas Negras.