‘Vegesaurs’ animated series launches on PBS in the USA

Australian animated show Vegesaurs has launched across major PBS member stations and the PBS Passport streaming platform in the USA.

Synopsis: Vegesaurs” is a preschool animated series that follows the adventures of Ginger the Tricarrotops and her friends, a group of dinosaurs shaped like fruits and vegetables, as they navigate a prehistoric world filled with colorful characters and exciting escapades, emphasizing themes of friendship, play, and healthy eating.

Distributed by American Public Television (APT), the show has already been picked up by PBS stations in cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington D.C., Orlando and Salt Lake City. The series will also be available nationwide via PBS Passport, accessible through the PBS app.

Produced by Cheeky Little Media in partnership with the Australian Broadcasting Company, France TV and Studio 100 International, Vegesaurs is a CGI animated show designed for preschool audiences.

Studio 100 International head of global distribution Dorian Buehr said, “Launching Vegesaurs on PBS Passport and PBS member stations marks an important step in the brand’s ongoing global rollout. Its imaginative concept, lovable characters, and focus on fun, friendship, and healthy eating habits make it an ideal fit for the PBS audience and the US preschool market.”

APT director business development grants and international sales Thomas Davison said, “We look forward to bringing this innovative series to U.S. public television audiences nationwide.”

In North America, Epic Story Media is managing licensing for the USA and Canada, while Epic Story Toys serves as the global master toy partner.