India’s Lokesh Suji re-elected as AESF vice president for South Asia

Lokesh Suji (left)

Esports Federation of India (ESFI) director Lokesh Suji has been re-elected as vice president, South Asia of the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) for a four-year term. The election was held during AESF’s online electoral general assembly in Hong Kong, which featured representatives from 38 member nations and officials including Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) deputy director general Vinod Tiwari.

Suji, who has held the role since the AESF’s inception, will now serve alongside newly-elected AESF president Santi Lothong of Thailand.

Suji said, “I am deeply grateful for the continued trust placed in me and extend my sincere thanks to Kenneth (Fok) for his leadership and guidance over the years. I also look forward to working closely with Santi (Lothong) for this next phase. This re-election is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the remarkable growth of esports in India and South Asia. Esports in Asia is entering a defining era, and I am committed to ensuring that our players, federations, and stakeholders receive the recognition, opportunities, and platforms they deserved,”

AESF president Lothong said, “Having worked alongside Lokesh for years, I have witnessed his unwavering dedication to developing esports in South Asia and beyond. His leadership, vision, and relentless efforts have helped shape the region’s competitive landscape. I look forward to continuing our collaboration and strengthening esports across Asia under this new leadership phase.”

AESF, the official governing body for esports in Asia recognised by the OCA, has played a pivotal role in integrating esports into sporting events such as the Asian Games 2022 and the Asian Esports Games 2018. It will also serve as the Technical Delegate for esports at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, with titles like Dota 2, Street Fighter 6, and FIFA Online featured in competition.

A key initiative under ESFI’s push for homegrown excellence is the Waves Esports Championship (WESC), a flagship event under the Create in India Challenge at the upcoming World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), scheduled for 1 to 4 May 2025, in Mumbai.