Guest Column | Accessibility and affordability: Making mobile gaming popular across demographics

Mobile gaming has emerged as a key driver in the gaming industry growth. It has changed the way people play games, making it accessible and affordable for everyone. Gone are the days where you needed expensive consoles and PCs, as smartphones are becoming cheaper and internet access improves, more people irrespective of their backgrounds can now enjoy gaming. An industry which was earlier considered to be just a hobby is now a worldwide trend, bringing together billions of players from different demographics and income levels.

Affordable gaming for everyone

One major reason for widespread adoption of mobile gaming is the affordability of smart devices especially smartphones. Unlike traditional consoles and PCs that require a lot of monetary investment in setup, mobile games can be easily accessed on mobiles that are already a part of daily life for most people. Over the past decade, budget-friendly smartphones with strong and effective processors, high-refresh-rate screens and enhanced battery life have become easily accessible. Many companies today make economical gaming-friendly devices, making sure that players from varied economic backgrounds can pursue their interests.

Parth Chadha

The free- to play model has also contributed to the popularity of mobile gaming. Today many mobile games like BGMI, Call of Duty: Mobile, Free Fire, Candy Crush Saga etc. offer free access to its users, with an option to buy extra features. This means people can enjoy quality games without spending money, while game makers can earn through in- game purchases and ads.

In addition to the same, access and affordability of mobile data has also led to the wide acceptance of mobile gaming. With 4G and 5G networks, more people have access to fast internet and people from rural areas can also access high quality gaming experience. In countries like India, where mobile data charges are amongst the lowest in comparison to other countries, mobile gaming has definitely flourished.

Games for all ages

Another core reason for the advancement of mobile gaming is that it appeals to all age groups. GenZs enjoy action- packed games like BGMI, Free Fire, Call of Duty etc., while millennials and boomers prefer casual games like Ludo, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush Saga etc. With simple touch controls and game sessions as per player choice, mobile gaming is easy and fun for all.

Games bring people together

Mobile games are more than just entertainment. Games connect people and allow them to bond. Multiplayer games like AmongUs, Ludo, allow friends, family and even strangers to play together, creating online communities. Gaming has emerged as a fun way to socialise, hence making mobile gaming pretty popular,

Mobile gaming has made gaming experience affordable and accessible for people everywhere. As technology develops and improvises over the period of time, mobile games will continue to grow, allowing people from different demographics to enjoy playing without worrying about cost , location etc.

(This article has been contributed by Stan co-founder and CEO Parth Chadha and AnimationXpress does not necessarily subscribe to these views.)