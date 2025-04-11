AirAsia brand co. and Moonbug set to premiere their new series on YouTube

AirAsia Buds Adventures, a new animated series created by AirAsia brand co. (Abc.) in collaboration with UK’s Moonbug Entertainment, is premiering on Abc.’s YouTube channel on 11 April 2025. This follows Abc. and Moonbug’s partnership which the companies announced at Malaysia’s digital content festival Kre8tif! In October 2024.

Synopsis of the series: The series features a colourful cast of characters—Tappy the adventurous tapir, Bam the zen pygmy elephant, Ogu the trendsetting orangutan, and Biggie the mischief maker—as they embark on lighthearted adventures across Asean and beyond.

With 12 weekly episodes, the series is designed to capture the imagination of young audiences through stories of discovery, teamwork, and friendship.

Abc. CEO Rudy Khaw said, “In today’s content landscape, YouTube has grown into the primary family entertainment hub—the perfect platform to introduce AirAsia Buds to a global audience. This series is a celebration of travel, adventure and friendship—values that are deeply embedded in AirAsia’s DNA. We’re thrilled to invite young explorers and their families to embark on this journey with us as we take you on a journey of travel but with an exciting twist.”

Moonbug Asia Pacific director of ad sales and brand partnerships Simon Barnett added, “We’ve found success on YouTube by creating stories of family love—ones that entertain, connect, and keep them coming back for more. Now we’re excited to bring that experience to AirAsia in this new series, introducing the world to Tappy, Bam, Ogu and Biggie as they go on heartwarming, beautifully animated adventures.”

Abc. is rolling out campaigns to promote the show. These include mascot appearances and giveaways at public events and local schools, influencer collaborations with parenting and family content creators, digital and social media campaigns across AirAsia’s official Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube platforms.