Marvel Studios unveils ‘Thunderbolts*’ trailer

Marvel Studios has unveiled the first trailer for Thunderbolts*, which is set to release in cinemas on 1 May 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Synopsis of the trailer: The trailer unveils their internal struggles and tensions as they face off against the film’s central antagonist: the Void, the dark, destructive alter ego of Sentry (Robert Reynolds), a powerful but mentally unstable super-soldier. With a somber tone underscored by the Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?” and a cryptic asterisk in the title sparking fan theories, Thunderbolts promises to deliver a darker, more introspective chapter to conclude Phase Five of the MCU.

The VFX in the trailer strikes a balance between gritty realism and Marvel’s signature spectacle. Explosions, enhanced combat, and atmospheric effects are rendered with great detail, giving weight and texture to every frame. The digital environments blend seamlessly with live-action shots, while the visual effects around character powers and tech are sleek yet grounded.

The film stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Edward Pierce, with David Harbour, with Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Directed by Jake Schreier, the film is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Brain Chapek, and Jason Tamez are the executive producers.