Indie Game Utsav reveals Steam Sale titles for Mumbai Comic Con

Indie Game Utsav taking place at Mumbai Comic Con, has revealed some Indian indie game titles that will be available to purchase at the event and after.

In a boost for the Indian gaming industry, Comic Con India and Indie Game Utsav have joined forces to launch the Comic Con X Indie Game Utsav Steam Sale, featuring over 110 made-in-India and Indian-origin PC games at discounts of up to 80 per cent. The sale will run from 10 April, 11 pm to 20 April 11 pm, with a historic first: Indian-made games will be showcased on the global frontpage of Steam from 18 to 20 April.

Indie Game Utsav will make its on-ground debut at Mumbai Comic Con 2025 on 12–13 April at the Jio World Convention Centre, presenting over 40 high-quality indie PC and console games to fans.

Highlighted titles in the sale include Bao Bao’s Cozy Laundromat, Fears to Fathom, Kurukshetra, Raji: An Ancient Epic, The Palace on the Hill, and Kamla. Additionally, several upcoming Indian games like Abashed, Appa, Cosmic Race Galactic Showdown, Detective Dotson, Fishbowl, Frontier Paladin, Mukti, Sojourn Past, and Spook-A-Boo will be spotlighted for international wishlisting.

The initiative is supported by Intel, Xbox, Xsolla, Specter, and Nodwin Gaming, with IGDA India serving as the Community Partner. Mumbai Comic Con is presented by Maruti Suzuki and powered by Crunchyroll.