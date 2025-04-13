‘Mooch Nahi Toh Kuch Nahi’: Abhijeet Kini illustrates Mohinder Pratap Singh’s sharp take on masculinity in this new title

A new comic title Mooch Nahi Toh Kuch Nahi, written by film writer Mohinder Pratap Singh and illustrated by Angry Maushi comics creator Abhijeet Kini, was launched today by the two at Mumbai Comic Con which is taking place on 12 and 13 April at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC.

The comic delves into the deep-rooted cultural obsession of Indians with moustaches, highlighting its status as an enduring symbol of masculinity, pride, and identity. Through its humorous illustrations and engaging storytelling, the comic dives into the cultural nuances and societal perceptions surrounding facial hair, all while keeping the tone light-hearted and entertaining.

Singh, who is the writer of the Hindi feature film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, shared, “Growing up, I witnessed men quarrelling over petty matters. Their bloated egos would get wounded by tiny gestures or insignificant remarks. And then, there would be the issue of who would apologise first? On the other hand, the female of the species, the women would constantly attempt to make amends, build bridges. They would make an effort to strengthen bonds and unite families. But in the middle of this chaos, they always suffer. The father and son would frequently stop talking, the mother would be forced to support the father.”

Kini, who is a Mumbai-based animator, illustrator and comic books publisher, expressed, “Mohinder Pratap Singh approached me with the idea of turning one of his stories into a graphic novel, and that’s how our collaboration on Mooch Nahi Toh Kuch Nahi began. The book offers a sharp and humorous take on patriarchy through the perspective of a female office worker. Her boss and an intern both sport large mustaches—symbols they associate with masculinity and authority. This begins to shape how she views gender dynamics at work, highlighting issues of chauvinism, bias, and the subtle ways patriarchy plays out in everyday life. The story is really driven by her voice, her observations, and her critique of these norms.”

Singh added, “We often forget that the planet earth is 4.5 billion years old and we humans visit it for at most 100 years. We still battle about fictitious, trivial matters, often to the point where we end up killing each other.”

For Singh and Kini, this comic title is an attempt to tell the story of our own pettiness humorously where mustaches are merely a symbol, as well as a tale of women claiming their rightful place in the world dictated by men.

Abhijeet Kini Studios founded by Kini, also recently launched the comics Aloo and Sons: Aloo Bane Angarey, created and illustrated by himself and written by Delhi-based author and communications strategist Nikhil Kamath.

The synopsis of the title reads: Aloo and Sons is a comedy series about Mr. Aloochand and his two chaloo sons! Presenting the misadventures of a rather starchy family. Kini Studios brings to you this fun series which makes you believe in the line – “Haters gonna hate, Potatoes gonna Potate….the Aloochand way!” Follow the Aloo brothers as they try to be something in life…rather than just “couch potatoes.”

Both Mooch Nahi Toh Kuch Nahi and Aloo and Sons: Aloo Bane Angarey are available to purchase online on Kini Studios website.