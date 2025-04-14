Tinkle launches new range of Suppandi t-shirts at Mumbai Comic Con 2025 

Tinkle fans were in for a delightful surprise at Mumbai Comic Con this year, as the comic’s publisher Amar Chitra Katha launched an all-new range of Suppandi-themed t-shirts. Responding to years of fan requests, Tinkle brought the beloved, goofy character Suppandi to life on wearable merch.

The collection features six fresh designs, blending nostalgia with a modern twist. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a new reader, there’s something for everyone in this colourful lineup. Each design captures Suppandi’s signature charm and timeless humour, making it a must-have for fans of all ages.

Amar Chitra Katha president and CEO Preeti Vyas said, “Suppandi and Shambu are more than just comic characters, they’re a part of our childhoods, our memories, and our joy. With this new range, we wanted to give fans new ways to celebrate their love for Tinkle. This is just the beginning of many more exciting launches to come.”

Apart from that, Tinkle launched a pack of five gold collector’s edition comics, and Suppandi and Shambu bobbleheads.

The t-shirts, collector’s editions, and bobbleheads will soon be available for purchase on Tinkle’s official website and leading online marketplaces across the country.