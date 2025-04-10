Trailer out for Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Raid 2’

T-Series has dropped the trailer for the Ajay Devgn starrer live-action film Raid 2. The movie is a sequel to Raid. Raid 2 chronicles the comeback of IRS officer Amay Patnaik (played by Devgn), as he investigates yet another sophisticated financial crime. Actor Riteish Deshmukh will be playing the antagonist Dadabhai in the film.

Synopsis of the film: The film follows IRS officer Amay Patnaik as he investigates a white-collar crime, this time targeting a powerful politician, Dadabhai, and a Rs 4,200 crore scam. The film delves into Patnaik’s 75th raid, exploring the challenges of tackling financial crimes and the moral dilemmas he faces.

The trailer shows heavy fight scenes, riots and huge landscapes. The eye-catching visuals in the film are crafted by NY VFXWaala and Reflection Pictures Studio.

The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. It is presented by Gulsha Kumar and T-Series.

The cast of the film includes Devgn, Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak and Amit Sial. The film will also feature Tamannah Bhatia and Jacqueline Fernandez for a special appearance in a song.

The film will be released globally on 1 May 2025.