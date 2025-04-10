High rollers vs. casual gamblers: Who wins more?

High-roller players, especially those who use promotions like the Spin City casino bonus, win more money than casual gamblers. The reason is pretty obvious: higher bets mean more winnings. Read more to find out!

Why do high rollers win more?

It is all about the bet size. It is interesting to look at some factors why high-roller players win more than casual gamblers. These factors are:

Financial resources;

The VIP treatment and comps;

High-limit games and other rules.

High rollers have a lot of money. They come to a casino bringing tens of thousands of dollars. A single bet can make a big difference in their gambling bankroll. In the example earlier, if a high roller won US$10,000, he or she could simply decide to move to a low-bet table, keep some of the profits, and still come home as a winner. Casual gamblers cannot do this: their winnings are practically insignificant.

High rollers also have access to bigger amounts of cash. If they ever come up short, the casino is always willing to lend them cash. Most casinos also give their VIP customers special treatment. For one, they get complementary benefits. Even in online casinos, a high roller may get five per cent cashback bonuses, free chips or money, and a bonus for being a VIP, among others.

With free stuff being laid to their feet, the high rollers, again, get more resources that they can use to bet. Some of them even get free drinks, free food, and free hotel accommodations. If these things are free, they don’t have to spend on these things like ordinary gamblers do. The money they would have used to pay for these services can now be used for gambling.

High rollers also have access to games with bigger limits. Just imagine if the betting limit for a roulette game is US$25. If you lose five times at a bet of US$25, the casino will not allow you to wager more than US$25 on one bet, in the hopes that you win and recover your previous losses. With higher betting limits, a high roller player can do this. If they are lucky, they can win and recover the losses they lost in previous rounds.

Does it make sense to be a high roller?

It only makes sense if you have a lot of money. A rich gambler does not mind losing a million in a night. Celebrities and wealthy people do this all the time. For the average Joe, betting high is not worth the risk. If anything, a casual gambler should not behave like a high roller. While it is understandable how thrilling gambling can be, the consequences can be severe.

The worst thing that can happen is for the casual gambler to sell their properties. Yes, we have seen these people in the news. Some even had to sell their cars to other players just to be able to gamble again.

Can casual gamblers come out as winners?

With discipline and control, a casual player can win more than a high roller. The biggest advantage of a casual gambler is he or she has little to lose. For example, if you only wager US$5 at every bet, and then keep your maximum losses to US$100, you can still come out as a winner. Treat gambling as a simple pleasure, not as a business or an addiction, and you will get the best of both worlds, even if you lose some cash. Casual gamblers also have more gaming options. With little money, they can choose from many slot machines and blackjack tables that do not require a fortune to bet on.

The games that we can recommend that you play as a causal player are:

Poker

Slot machines

Low-bet blackjack

Roulette

All these games, except blackjack, are games of chance. The good news is that these games offer many types of bonuses, free spins, and the like. In addition, many casual players can get free money from online casinos. The free money comes from sign-up bonuses, five per cent cashback bonuses, slot machine free spin promotions, etc. Despite all these benefits, the casual gambler faces some problems. These are:

Low profits

Low bonuses and casino perks

Since you bet small, you will also lose a small amount of money. In this case, the casino will not bother giving you complementary stuff. Even if you win, the money you take home will not make a big change in your life. If you lose, the cash you lost will not make a casino richer.

The answer is pretty simple: High-roller players win more because they bet more. The thing is that they also lose more money. If a high roller loses money, they are likely not bothered by it. After all, their financial resources are significantly bigger than casual players. Casual gamblers are not like this. A loss, no matter how small, can put a serious dent in their finances.