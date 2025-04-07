Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Nominees and presenters revealed

Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll has announced the list of its nominees and presenters for the Anime Awards pre-show and live ceremony for the ninth annual Anime Awards. Voters can vote each day with a one-click resubmit feature through 14 April on the Anime Awards official website. Voting is accessible through the streaming platform’s mobile application as well. The results will be announced at the 2025 Anime Awards live ceremony on 25 May 2025 and through a global fan livestream.

Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini said, “The Crunchyroll Anime Awards are one of the most important times of year for fans because we hear directly from them on what anime they love and get to honor the creative community behind that love. Anime continues to deeply resonate emotionally with fans, and anime’s biggest night of the year is sure to invoke a lot of joy and pride amongst the anime community—fans and creators alike. This year’s nominees represent more than 50 series and films developed by more than 35 talented studios.”

A selection of nominated titles streaming on the platform are available to watch for free..

The award presenters include:

Finn Wolfhard—Canadian director, musician, and actor from Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo—American actor best known from Stranger Things

Chocolate Planet—Comedy duo made up of Shohei Osada and Shun Matsuo

Dean Fujioka—Japanese actor, musician and talent

Kanata Hongo—Japanese actor known for live-action adaptations of anime

Mayu Matsuoka—Japan Academy Award winning actress

Saya Ichikawa—Japanese model and talent

Pabllo Vittar—Award winning Brazilian pop icon (previously announced)

Ben Whittaker—English professional boxer

Damiano David—Italian singer-songwriter

Ironmouse—Demon Queen VTuber

d4vd—American recording artist

Rina Sawayama—Musician and actor

Chloe Kim—American snowboarder

Plastique Tiara—Top global drag star

Paloma Mami—American-Chilean singer

Gigguk—Pioneering YouTube content creator

Below is a list of the nominees: