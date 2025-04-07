Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Nominees and presenters revealed

Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll has announced the list of its nominees and presenters for the Anime Awards pre-show and live ceremony for the ninth annual Anime Awards. Voters can vote each day with a one-click resubmit feature through 14 April on the Anime Awards official website. Voting is accessible through the streaming platform’s mobile application as well. The results will be announced at the 2025 Anime Awards live ceremony on 25 May 2025 and through a global fan livestream.
Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini said, “The Crunchyroll Anime Awards are one of the most important times of year for fans because we hear directly from them on what anime they love and get to honor the creative community behind that love. Anime continues to deeply resonate emotionally with fans, and anime’s biggest night of the year is sure to invoke a lot of joy and pride amongst the anime community—fans and creators alike. This year’s nominees represent more than 50 series and films developed by more than 35 talented studios.”
A selection of nominated titles streaming on the platform are available to watch for free..
The award presenters include:
- Finn Wolfhard—Canadian director, musician, and actor from Stranger Things
- Gaten Matarazzo—American actor best known from Stranger Things
- Chocolate Planet—Comedy duo made up of Shohei Osada and Shun Matsuo
- Dean Fujioka—Japanese actor, musician and talent
- Kanata Hongo—Japanese actor known for live-action adaptations of anime
- Mayu Matsuoka—Japan Academy Award winning actress
- Saya Ichikawa—Japanese model and talent
- Pabllo Vittar—Award winning Brazilian pop icon (previously announced)
- Ben Whittaker—English professional boxer
- Damiano David—Italian singer-songwriter
- Ironmouse—Demon Queen VTuber
- d4vd—American recording artist
- Rina Sawayama—Musician and actor
- Chloe Kim—American snowboarder
- Plastique Tiara—Top global drag star
- Paloma Mami—American-Chilean singer
- Gigguk—Pioneering YouTube content creator
Below is a list of the nominees:
- Anime of the Year
- Dan Da DAan
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- The Apothecary Diaries
- Film of the Year
- Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle
- Look Back
- Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain
- My Hero Academia: You’re Next
- Spy x Family Code: White
- The Colors Within
- Best Original Anime
- Bucchigiri?!
- Girls Band Cry
- Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night
- Metallic Rouge
- Ninja Kamui
- Train to the End of the World
- Best Continuing Series
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- My Hero Academia, My Hero Academia Season 7
- One Piece
- Oshi No Ko, Oshi No Ko Season 2
- Spy × Family, Spy × Family Season 2
- Best New Series
- Dan Da Dan
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- The Apothecary Diaries
- Best Opening Sequence
- Abyss – Yungblud – Kaiju No. 8
- Bling-Bang-Bang-Born – Creepy Nuts – Mashle: Magic And Muscles The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
- Fatal – GEMN – Oshi No Ko Season 2
- LeveL – SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: Tomorrow X Together – Solo Leveling
- Otonoke – Creepy Nuts – Dan Da Dan
- Uuuuus! – Hiroshi Kitadani – One Piece
- Best Ending Sequence
- Antanante – riria. – Ranma1/2
- Burning – Hitsujibungaku – Oshi No Ko Season 2
- Kamakura Style – BotchiBoromaru – The Elusive Samurai
- Nobody – OneRepublic – Kaiju No. 8
- request – krage – Solo Leveling
- Taidada – Zutomayo – Dan Da Dan
- Best Action
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict
- Dan Da Dan
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- Wind Breaker
- Best Comedy
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Konosuba -God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3
- Mashle: Magic And Muscles The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Ranma1/2
- Spy × Family Season 2
- Best Drama
- A Sign of Affection
- Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Oshi No Ko Season 2
- Pluto
- The Apothecary Diaries
- Best Isekai Anime
- Konosuba -God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (season 2, Cour 2)
- Re:zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3
- Shangri-La Frontier Season 2
- Suicide Squad ISEKAI
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3
- Best Romance
- A Sign of Affection
- Blue Box
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Ranma1/2
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
- The Dangers in My Heart Season 2
- Best Slice of Life
- Laid-Back Camp Season 3
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Mr. Villain’s Day Off
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Sound! Euphonium 3
- The Dangers in My Heart Season 2
- Best Animation
- Dan Da Dan
- Delicious in Dung