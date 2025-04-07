Disney drops the trailer for ‘Tron: Ares’

Disney has unveiled the first official trailer and poster for Tron: Ares, the third installment in the Tron franchise. The film is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on 10 October 2025.

Directed by Joachim Ronning, Tron: Ares introduces an advanced Program named Ares that is sent from the digital world into the real one, marking the interaction between humans and AI beings, backed up with stunning VFX by David Seafer.

The film is produced by Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger, with Russell Allen as executive producer. The cast features Leto in the titular role, alongside Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges, who reprises his role from previous films.