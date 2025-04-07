Greenpeace launches satirical animated series to reclaim climate narrative

Environment organisation Greenpeace has launched a satirical animated series My Pet Footprint. The series, developed by Greenpeace East Asia in collaboration with acclaimed animation studio Wit & Wisdom, aims to challenge fossil fuel narratives using satire, storytelling, and audience engagement.
Synopsis of the series: Set in the early 2000s, it follows teen Bella Tollman who, instead of getting the dog she desperately wants, is saddled with Betty – a hyperactive, shape-shifting carbon footprint containing the extracted guilty conscience of the entire fossil fuel industry. As the physical manifestation of Big Oil’s collective climate crimes, Betty drags her unwilling teenage companion through time and space to witness environmental destruction firsthand, upending Bella’s carefully constructed social life in the process.
The animated satire introduces a range of eccentric characters including Klepp Shartenheit, a powerful oil CEO; Thoth, an Egyptian god turned pool cleaner; and Dr. Manxome, the enigmatic figure who extracted Big Oil’s collective guilt. Launching on 8 April, the series will be centered on the reclamation of the “carbon footprint” narrative.
The project has invited backers to become co-creators, offering access such as voice acting opportunities, character appearances, and input on dialogue. Support tiers range from $30 for digital backers to $9,500 for premium creative packages.
Wit & Wisdom director Daniel Bird said, “For decades, corporations taught us to blame ourselves for climate change. With My Pet Footprint, we’re flipping their script – and having a hell of a lot of fun doing it. The history of climate change is ridiculous – humanity has been maneuvered into the worst possible position by the worst possible people for the worst possible reasons. If we laugh at climate change, we can talk about it and if we talk about it, we’re one step closer to change. Our rewards are strictly limited, and with over 25,000 people already on the waitlist, they’ll disappear fast. Don’t miss your chance to help kick My Pet Footprint into reality – Lord knows, reality need it.”
Greenpeace East Asia project manager Mikyoung Kim said, “We’re not just creating entertainment — we’re building a movement.”