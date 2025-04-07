Esports to debut as demonstration sport at Khelo India Youth Games 2025

Esports will debut as a demonstration sport at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025, to be held in Bihar from 4 to 15 May. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Under the scheme of KIYG, 1000 athletes receive an annual scholarship of Rs 5 lakh for eight years to prepare for international competitions. The government has also announced that medal winners at Khelo India events will be eligible for government jobs. This follows the inclusion of esports as an official medal sport at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 and its upcoming debut at the Olympics Esports Games in 2027, placing it on par with traditional sports.

S8UL co-founder and CEO Animesh Agarwal said, “Having esports under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) is something we have long advocated for, and this is a significant step in the right direction.”

CyberPowerPC chief operating officer Vishal Parekh said,”The inclusion of esports as a demonstration sport at the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 is a significant milestone for the Indian video gaming ecosystem. It not only legitimises esports within the national sporting framework but also provides young gamers with an opportunity to compete on a structured platform and experience the pressures of high-stakes tournaments, crucial learning for future competitions like the Asian Games and even the Olympics.”

Max Level CEO Siddharth Nayyar said,”This move will not only provide young talent with a structured pathway but also encourage parents to view esports as a viable career option. Playing alongside traditional athletes fosters recognition, respect, and a competitive mindset which are essential elements for India’s future esports champions. With esports now aligning with national sports initiatives, we are one step closer to building a thriving ecosystem that nurtures talent from the grassroots level.”