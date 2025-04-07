Punjab hosts first animation awards to honour creative excellence

The Indian state of Punjab hosted its first-ever animation awards, an event dedicated to recognising excellence in the AVGC-XR (animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality) industry.

Organised by TalentXpress, founded by Riya Arora and Rohit Arora, the were held on 5 April 2025 in Ludhiana and drew over 3500 registrations, more than 500 nominees and over 80 award categories. The event was graced by Ashish Kulkarni, a pioneer in India’s AVGC ecosystem.

Ashish Kulkarni (second from left) at Punjab Animation Awards

The highlights of the ceremony included Trailblazer Awards, which honoured over 30 industry stalwarts for their contributions in the digital and creative sectors. Notable winners included:

Best video production company: Bideowale Framesingh – Mohit Middha and Puneet Singh Bedi

Best stand-up star: Pritish Narula

Best influencer family: Ramneek Singh Family (1313)

Best DOP: Param Sambhi

Best editor: Gobindpuriya

Best rapper: Akshay Dhawan

Best voiceover artist: Akshdeep Singh

Best entrepreneur: Mohit Arora

Best art influencer: Ekamjot Singh

Best television channel: Pitara

Best OTT platform: Chaupal

Honour for Nanak-Noor-i-Ilahi: Vikas Prashar

Most trending on Spotify: Vagish Makkar

First 3D movie of Punjab: Baweja Studios

Pride of Punjab: Taranjot Singh (finalist of Dance Deewane)

Digital influencers like Pritish Narula and the Ramneek Singh Family (1313) added vibrance to the event with their acts.