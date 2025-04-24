Visual and Media (VAM) Awards 2025 recognises talent in Indian VFX industry; here is the winners list

The Visual and Media (VAM) Awards 2025, a prestigious recognition of innovation and excellence in the Indian VFX industry, concluded with grandeur, bringing together some of the brightest minds and talents in the field. The VAM Awards took place on 23 April 2025 at Nesco, Mumbai.
With the VFX sector witnessing a surge in domestic projects and the integration of AI-powered technologies, the ceremony honoured the groundbreakers who continue to push the boundaries of creativity and technical brilliance.
The Visual and Media (VAM) Awards jury consisted of an esteemed panel of industry experts:
- Anil NM Wanvari | founder, chairman & editor-in-chief, AnimationXpress
- Dipen Bhabsar | VFX supervisor Netflix
- Jayanti Mahapatra | global head of learning and development, PitchBlack Company
- Jigesh Gajjar | VFX/Animation consultant and co-founder-Vibration Design Lab
- Jan Cafourek | executive producer, Goodbye Kansas
- Jay Mehta | VFX supervisor, Scanline VFX
- Kunjal Dedhia | associate CG supervisor, ILM India
- Lars Andersen | visual effects supervisor, One Of Us
- Nanda Kumar Nair | VFX supervisor, yFX Studios
- Priyanka Balasubramanian | founder and managing director, Hoop VFX
- Rutul Patel | CEO, Digital District
- Srinivas Mohan | VFX supervisor, Baahubali: The Beginning/ RRR/ Enthiran
- Sudeep Chatterjee | cinematographer, Heeramandi/ Padmaavat/ Chak De India
- Timmy Willmott | CG supervisor, Lux Aeterna VFX
- Vikash Nowlakha | cinematographer, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva / Laapataa Ladies
Here is the full list of nominees, with winners in bold:
Ad/ Commercial
Digital Intermediate
- Nube studio- Harley-Davidson X440
Compositing
- Silvercloud Studios – Hyundai Creta
- Silvercloud Studios – Google Shopping
- Raju Reddy – Asian Paints – NeoBharat Latex Paint
- F9 Post Studios – Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon
- Famous Digital Studios – Aditya Birla Capital
Created Environment
- Silvercloud Studios – American Tourister
- Raju Reddy – Code Perfume
- F9 Post Studios – Dulux Weathershield – Its colourful its powerful
- CinevisualFX – Huawei Miro
Effects Simulation
- Silvercloud Studios- Flipkart Minutes
- F9 Post Studios – Dulux Weathershield – Its colourful its powerful
- CinevisualFX – Huawei Matebook
- Ventana Studios – Santoor
Best VFX Ad
- Prashant Subhas Shahane – Bridgestone (Editors choice)
- CinevisualFX – Huawei Matebook
- Famous Digital Studios – Aditya Birla Capital
- Old Monk Studio – Dum Hai To Dikha
- CAM Studio and Design – Introducing CMF Phone 1 – Wonderful by design
Best VFX Shot
- Silvercloud Studios – Realme 14 Pro
Digital OTT
Compositing
- Hoop VFX – Call Me Bae
Effect Simulation
- Hoop VFX – Museum Military Projection
Created Environment
- PhantomFX – IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack
- Famous Digital Studios – Kadar Na Jane
- Old Monk Studio – Agni
- White Apple Studios – The Secrets of the Shiledars
Digital Intermediate
- Identical Brains – Ashram S3 part 2
- Redchillies.vfx – Sector 36
- Nube Cirrus – Do Patti
- Raj VFX – Achyutam Keshavam | First Devotional AI Music Video
- Picture Post Studios – Khakee S2 – Netflix (Editors choice)
Best VFX Shot
- PhantomFX – IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack
- Hoop VFX – Fateh – Snowden
- Hoop VFX – Call Me Bae– CG Owl
- White Apple – Bandish Bandits S2
Best Premium Original Series (with VFX)
- Fractal Picture – IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack
- FutureWorks – Heeramandi
- Picture Post Studios – Panchayat S3
- Picture Post Studios – Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar
Best VFX Film
- Old Monk Studio – Agni
- Resonance Digital – Land of Bad
- Futurworks – Ae Watan Mere Watan
- White Apple – Loot Kand
Feature Films
Digital Intermediate
- Redchillies.vfx – Munjya
- Pixel Light Studio – Amaran
Motion Capture
- ReDefine – Munjya
Compositing
- Redchillies.vfx – Yodha
- philmCGI – Jigra
- Pixel Light Studio – Maharaja
- NY VFXwaala – Singham Again
- White Apple – Bad Newz
Created Environment
- philmCGI – Jigra
- PhantomFX – Kalki 2898 AD
- ReDefine – Kalki 2898 AD
- Assemblage Entertainment – Chhaava
- NY VFXwaala – Singham Again
Effect Simulation
- Redchillies.vfx – Bhool Bhulaiyaan 3
- Motion philmCGI – Jigra
- PhantomFX – Thandel
- Pixel Light Studio – Demonte Colony 2
- NY VFXwaala – Baby John
Best VFX Shot
- Redchillies.vfx – Bhool Bhulaiyaan 3
- Redchillies.vfx – Chandu Champion
- Assemblage Entertainment – Chhaava
- NY VFXwaala – Singham Again
- Spectre Post – Amaran
- White Apple – Emergency
Best VFX Feature
- Winner- International: Bot VFX – Bad Boys Ride or Die
- Winner- Domestic: ReDefine – Kalki 2898 AD
- Identical Brains Studios – Article 370
- Assemblage Entertainment – Chhaava
- Hoop VFX – Fateh
TV Serial
Effect Simulation
- Raj VFX – Shiv Shakti– Lion Sequence
Best VFX TV Serial
- Raj VFX – Veer Hanuman
Student
Motion Capture
- Aryan Ladekar- Maya Academy Of Advanced Creativity (MAAC)
Compositing
- Suman Jana- Moople Institute of Animation and Design
- Vijay Vashista Bangar- Frameboxx Animation and Visual Effects
- Soham Kode- Frameboxx Animation and Visual Effects –
VFX Student Project
- Suman Jana- Moople Institute of Animation and Design
- The Last Memory- Zee Institute of Creative Arts (Zica Bhubneshwar)
- Kalki VFX by Kanishka Bansu- Arena Animation Maninagar
- Ghost House by Shreyas Garampalli- Frameboxx Animation and Visual Effects
- Maya Academy Of Advanced Creativity (MAAC)
Technology
Use of AI
- Cam Studio and Design – Before the Fire Trailer
- Redchillies.vfx – Dashavatar (Editors Choice)
Special Effects in Photo Real Project
- Fractal Picture – IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack
Virtual Cinematography
- Raj VFX – Srimad Ramayan
VFX in Animation
- Hoop VFX – Museum Military Projection
Special Awards
VFX Creature
- NY VFXwaala – Azaad
Use of Previsualisation
- philmCGI- Jigra
- NY VFXwaala – Azaad
- NY VFXwaala – Singham Again
Compositing Artist
- Shilpa Hingorani – Redchillies.vfx
- Aditya Malvade- philmCGI
- Lobo Melvin – Raj VFX
VFX Producer
- Keitan Yadav – Redchillies.vfx
- Mahesh Reddy – philmCGI
- Chirag Bhuva – Raj VFX
- Dr. Rajeev Rastogi– White Apple
Rising Star in VFX
- Meghana Tirumalasetty – Little Black Star Visual Effects
VFX Supervisor
- Nishikant Patra – Redchillies.vfx
- Devendra Thakur – Redchillies.vfx
- Arpan Gaglani – Motion philmCGI
- Satish Dayapule – PhantomFX
VFX in All Content Format
- philmCGI
- PhantomFX
- Fractal Picture
- Raj VFX
VFX Studio Of the Year
- Redchillies.vfx
- Motion philmCGI
- Phantom Digital Effects
- NY VFXwaala
- Resonance Digital
The VAM Summit 2025 gold partners are ARK Infosolutions, Autodesk, Foundry and Maxon. It is co-powered by Adobe, Assemblage Entertainment and BenQ; associate partner is Acer; industry partners are CyberPowerPC, Eizo, Green Gold VFX Studios, Goodbye Kansas, Huion, NY VFXwaala, Disk Archive Corporation, SideFX, Tathastu Techno Solution, Workflowlabs and White Apple; community care partner GenS Life, community partner Asifa India, MIDDCA, VEGAS AND VES India and ABAI, education partner Tron Education, outdoor partner Bright Outdoor Media. The VAM Summit is an initiative by AnimationXpress and is executed by ITV 2.0 productions..
The Visual and Media (VAM) Summit & Awards 2025 culminated in a spectacular finale. This remarkable initiative celebrated the brilliance and ingenuity behind stunning films, projects, and an array of visual creations, ending on an immensely successful note.