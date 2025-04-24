Visual and Media (VAM) Awards 2025 recognises talent in Indian VFX industry; here is the winners list

Cam Studio and Design wins in Best Use of AI – International award

The Visual and Media (VAM) Awards 2025, a prestigious recognition of innovation and excellence in the Indian VFX industry, concluded with grandeur, bringing together some of the brightest minds and talents in the field. The VAM Awards took place on 23 April 2025 at Nesco, Mumbai.

With the VFX sector witnessing a surge in domestic projects and the integration of AI-powered technologies, the ceremony honoured the groundbreakers who continue to push the boundaries of creativity and technical brilliance.

The Visual and Media (VAM) Awards jury consisted of an esteemed panel of industry experts:

Anil NM Wanvari | founder, chairman & editor-in-chief, AnimationXpress

Dipen Bhabsar | VFX supervisor Netflix

Jayanti Mahapatra | global head of learning and development, PitchBlack Company

Jigesh Gajjar | VFX/Animation consultant and co-founder-Vibration Design Lab

Jan Cafourek | executive producer, Goodbye Kansas

Jay Mehta | VFX supervisor, Scanline VFX

Kunjal Dedhia | associate CG supervisor, ILM India

Lars Andersen | visual effects supervisor, One Of Us

Nanda Kumar Nair | VFX supervisor, yFX Studios

Priyanka Balasubramanian | founder and managing director, Hoop VFX

Rutul Patel | CEO, Digital District

Srinivas Mohan | VFX supervisor, Baahubali: The Beginning/ RRR/ Enthiran

Sudeep Chatterjee | cinematographer, Heeramandi/ Padmaavat/ Chak De India

Timmy Willmott | CG supervisor, Lux Aeterna VFX

Vikash Nowlakha | cinematographer, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva / Laapataa Ladies

Here is the full list of nominees, with winners in bold:

Ad/ Commercial

Digital Intermediate

Nube studio- Harley-Davidson X440

Compositing

Silvercloud Studios – Hyundai Creta

Silvercloud Studios – Google Shopping

Raju Reddy – Asian Paints – NeoBharat Latex Paint

F9 Post Studios – Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon

Famous Digital Studios – Aditya Birla Capital

Created Environment

Silvercloud Studios – American Tourister

Raju Reddy – Code Perfume

F9 Post Studios – Dulux Weathershield – Its colourful its powerful

CinevisualFX – Huawei Miro

Effects Simulation

Silvercloud Studios- Flipkart Minutes

F9 Post Studios – Dulux Weathershield – Its colourful its powerful

CinevisualFX – Huawei Matebook

Ventana Studios – Santoor

Best VFX Ad

Prashant Subhas Shahane – Bridgestone (Editors choice)

CinevisualFX – Huawei Matebook

Famous Digital Studios – Aditya Birla Capital

Old Monk Studio – Dum Hai To Dikha

CAM Studio and Design – Introducing CMF Phone 1 – Wonderful by design

Best VFX Shot

Silvercloud Studios – Realme 14 Pro

Digital OTT

Compositing

Hoop VFX – Call Me Bae

Effect Simulation

Hoop VFX – Museum Military Projection

Created Environment

PhantomFX – IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Famous Digital Studios – Kadar Na Jane

Old Monk Studio – Agni

White Apple Studios – The Secrets of the Shiledars

Digital Intermediate

Identical Brains – Ashram S3 part 2

Redchillies.vfx – Sector 36

Nube Cirrus – Do Patti

Raj VFX – Achyutam Keshavam | First Devotional AI Music Video

Picture Post Studios – Khakee S2 – Netflix (Editors choice)

Best VFX Shot

PhantomFX – IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Hoop VFX – Fateh – Snowden

Hoop VFX – Call Me Bae– CG Owl

White Apple – Bandish Bandits S2

Best Premium Original Series (with VFX)

Fractal Picture – IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

FutureWorks – Heeramandi

Picture Post Studios – Panchayat S3

Picture Post Studios – Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar

Best VFX Film

Old Monk Studio – Agni

Resonance Digital – Land of Bad

Futurworks – Ae Watan Mere Watan

White Apple – Loot Kand

Feature Films

Digital Intermediate

Redchillies.vfx – Munjya

Pixel Light Studio – Amaran

Motion Capture

ReDefine – Munjya

Compositing

Redchillies.vfx – Yodha

philmCGI – Jigra

Pixel Light Studio – Maharaja

NY VFXwaala – Singham Again

White Apple – Bad Newz

Created Environment

philmCGI – Jigra

PhantomFX – Kalki 2898 AD

ReDefine – Kalki 2898 AD

Assemblage Entertainment – Chhaava

NY VFXwaala – Singham Again

Effect Simulation

Redchillies.vfx – Bhool Bhulaiyaan 3

Motion philmCGI – Jigra

PhantomFX – Thandel

Pixel Light Studio – Demonte Colony 2

NY VFXwaala – Baby John

Best VFX Shot

Redchillies.vfx – Bhool Bhulaiyaan 3

Redchillies.vfx – Chandu Champion

Assemblage Entertainment – Chhaava

NY VFXwaala – Singham Again

Spectre Post – Amaran

White Apple – Emergency

Best VFX Feature

Winner- International: Bot VFX – Bad Boys Ride or Die

Winner- Domestic: ReDefine – Kalki 2898 AD

Identical Brains Studios – Article 370

Assemblage Entertainment – Chhaava

Hoop VFX – Fateh

TV Serial

Effect Simulation

Raj VFX – Shiv Shakti– Lion Sequence

Best VFX TV Serial

Raj VFX – Veer Hanuman

Student

Motion Capture

Aryan Ladekar- Maya Academy Of Advanced Creativity (MAAC)

Compositing

Suman Jana- Moople Institute of Animation and Design

Vijay Vashista Bangar- Frameboxx Animation and Visual Effects

Soham Kode- Frameboxx Animation and Visual Effects –

VFX Student Project

Suman Jana- Moople Institute of Animation and Design

The Last Memory- Zee Institute of Creative Arts (Zica Bhubneshwar)

Kalki VFX by Kanishka Bansu- Arena Animation Maninagar

Ghost House by Shreyas Garampalli- Frameboxx Animation and Visual Effects

Maya Academy Of Advanced Creativity (MAAC)

Technology

Use of AI

Cam Studio and Design – Before the Fire Trailer

Redchillies.vfx – Dashavatar (Editors Choice)

Special Effects in Photo Real Project

Fractal Picture – IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Virtual Cinematography

Raj VFX – Srimad Ramayan

VFX in Animation

Hoop VFX – Museum Military Projection

Special Awards

VFX Creature

NY VFXwaala – Azaad

Use of Previsualisation

philmCGI- Jigra

NY VFXwaala – Azaad

NY VFXwaala – Singham Again

Compositing Artist

Shilpa Hingorani – Redchillies.vfx

Aditya Malvade- philmCGI

Lobo Melvin – Raj VFX

VFX Producer

Keitan Yadav – Redchillies.vfx

Mahesh Reddy – philmCGI

– Chirag Bhuva – Raj VFX

Dr. Rajeev Rastogi– White Apple

Rising Star in VFX

Meghana Tirumalasetty – Little Black Star Visual Effects

VFX Supervisor

Nishikant Patra – Redchillies.vfx

Devendra Thakur – Redchillies.vfx

– Arpan Gaglani – Motion philmCGI

Satish Dayapule – PhantomFX

VFX in All Content Format

philmCGI

PhantomFX

Fractal Picture

Raj VFX

VFX Studio Of the Year

Redchillies.vfx

Motion philmCGI

Phantom Digital Effects

NY VFXwaala

Resonance Digital

The VAM Summit 2025 gold partners are ARK Infosolutions, Autodesk, Foundry and Maxon.

The Visual and Media (VAM) Summit & Awards 2025 culminated in a spectacular finale. This remarkable initiative celebrated the brilliance and ingenuity behind stunning films, projects, and an array of visual creations, ending on an immensely successful note.