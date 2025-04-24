Events Latest News Main Story VAM Summit & Awards VFX What's new ?

Visual and Media (VAM) Awards 2025 recognises talent in Indian VFX industry; here is the winners list

24/04/2025
AnimationXpress Team
Cam Studio and Design wins in Best Use of AI – International award

The Visual and Media (VAM) Awards 2025, a prestigious recognition of innovation and excellence in the Indian VFX industry, concluded with grandeur, bringing together some of the brightest minds and talents in the field. The VAM Awards took place on 23 April 2025 at Nesco, Mumbai.

With the VFX sector witnessing a surge in domestic projects and the integration of AI-powered technologies, the ceremony honoured the groundbreakers who continue to push the boundaries of creativity and technical brilliance.

The Visual and Media (VAM) Awards jury consisted of an esteemed panel of industry experts:

  • Anil NM Wanvari | founder, chairman & editor-in-chief, AnimationXpress
  • Dipen Bhabsar | VFX supervisor Netflix
  • Jayanti Mahapatra | global head of learning and development, PitchBlack Company
  • Jigesh Gajjar | VFX/Animation consultant and co-founder-Vibration Design Lab
  • Jan Cafourek | executive producer, Goodbye Kansas
  • Jay Mehta | VFX supervisor, Scanline VFX 
  • Kunjal Dedhia | associate CG supervisor, ILM India
  • Lars Andersen | visual effects supervisor, One Of Us
  • Nanda Kumar Nair | VFX supervisor, yFX Studios
  • Priyanka Balasubramanian | founder and managing director, Hoop VFX
  • Rutul Patel | CEO, Digital District
  • Srinivas Mohan | VFX supervisor, Baahubali: The Beginning/ RRR/ Enthiran
  • Sudeep Chatterjee | cinematographer, Heeramandi/ Padmaavat/ Chak De India
  • Timmy Willmott | CG supervisor, Lux Aeterna VFX
  • Vikash Nowlakha | cinematographer, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva / Laapataa Ladies
Bot VFX wins Best VFX Feature – International award

Here is the full list of nominees, with winners in bold:

Ad/ Commercial

Digital Intermediate

  • Nube studio- Harley-Davidson X440

Compositing

  • Silvercloud Studios – Hyundai Creta
  • Silvercloud Studios – Google Shopping
  • Raju Reddy – Asian Paints – NeoBharat Latex Paint
  • F9 Post Studios – Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon
  • Famous Digital Studios – Aditya Birla Capital

Created Environment

  • Silvercloud Studios – American Tourister
  • Raju Reddy – Code Perfume
  • F9 Post Studios – Dulux Weathershield – Its colourful its powerful
  • CinevisualFX – Huawei Miro

Effects Simulation

  • Silvercloud Studios- Flipkart Minutes
  • F9 Post Studios – Dulux Weathershield – Its colourful its powerful
  • CinevisualFX – Huawei Matebook
  • Ventana Studios – Santoor

Best VFX Ad

  • Prashant Subhas Shahane – Bridgestone (Editors choice)
  • CinevisualFX – Huawei Matebook 
  • Famous Digital Studios – Aditya Birla Capital
  • Old Monk Studio – Dum Hai To Dikha 
  • CAM Studio and Design – Introducing CMF Phone 1 – Wonderful by design

Best VFX Shot 

  • Silvercloud Studios – Realme 14 Pro
Resonance Digital wins Studio of the Year award

Digital OTT

Compositing

  • Hoop VFX – Call Me Bae

Effect Simulation

  • Hoop VFX – Museum Military Projection 

Created Environment

  • PhantomFX – IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack 
  • Famous Digital Studios – Kadar Na Jane 
  • Old Monk Studio – Agni
  • White Apple Studios – The Secrets of the Shiledars

Digital Intermediate

  • Identical Brains – Ashram S3 part 2
  • Redchillies.vfx – Sector 36
  • Nube Cirrus – Do Patti
  • Raj VFX – Achyutam Keshavam | First Devotional AI Music Video 
  • Picture Post Studios – Khakee S2 – Netflix (Editors choice)

Best VFX Shot

  • PhantomFX – IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack 
  • Hoop VFX – Fateh – Snowden
  • Hoop VFX – Call Me Bae– CG Owl
  • White Apple – Bandish Bandits S2

Best Premium Original Series (with VFX)

  • Fractal Picture – IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack
  • FutureWorks – Heeramandi 
  • Picture Post Studios – Panchayat S3
  • Picture Post Studios – Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar 

Best VFX Film

  • Old Monk Studio – Agni
  • Resonance Digital – Land of Bad
  • Futurworks – Ae Watan Mere Watan 
  • White Apple – Loot Kand
ReDefine (left) and Fractal Picture (right) winning at VAM Awards 2025

Feature Films

Digital Intermediate

  • Redchillies.vfx – Munjya 
  • Pixel Light Studio – Amaran

Motion Capture

  • ReDefine – Munjya 

Compositing

  • Redchillies.vfx – Yodha 
  • philmCGI – Jigra
  • Pixel Light Studio – Maharaja
  • NY VFXwaala – Singham Again 
  • White Apple – Bad Newz

Created Environment 

  • philmCGI – Jigra
  • PhantomFX – Kalki 2898 AD
  • ReDefine – Kalki 2898 AD
  • Assemblage Entertainment – Chhaava 
  • NY VFXwaala – Singham Again 

Effect Simulation

  • Redchillies.vfx – Bhool Bhulaiyaan 3
  • Motion philmCGI – Jigra 
  • PhantomFX – Thandel 
  • Pixel Light Studio – Demonte Colony 2
  • NY VFXwaala – Baby John

Best VFX Shot

  • Redchillies.vfx – Bhool Bhulaiyaan 3
  • Redchillies.vfx – Chandu Champion 
  • Assemblage Entertainment – Chhaava 
  • NY VFXwaala – Singham Again 
  • Spectre Post – Amaran 
  • White Apple – Emergency 

Best VFX Feature

  • Winner- International: Bot VFX – Bad Boys Ride or Die 
  • Winner- Domestic: ReDefine – Kalki 2898 AD 
  • Identical Brains Studios – Article 370 
  • Assemblage Entertainment – Chhaava 
  • Hoop VFX – Fateh

TV Serial 

Effect Simulation

  • Raj VFX – Shiv Shakti– Lion Sequence

Best VFX TV Serial 

  • Raj VFX – Veer Hanuman 
Rajeev Rastogi (left) and Meghana Tirumalasetty (right) receiving awards at VAM Awards 2025

Student

Motion Capture

  • Aryan Ladekar- Maya Academy Of Advanced Creativity (MAAC)

Compositing

  • Suman Jana- Moople Institute of Animation and Design
  • Vijay Vashista Bangar- Frameboxx Animation and Visual Effects 
  • Soham Kode- Frameboxx Animation and Visual Effects – 

VFX Student Project

  • Suman Jana- Moople Institute of Animation and Design
  • The Last Memory- Zee Institute of Creative Arts (Zica Bhubneshwar)
  • Kalki VFX by Kanishka Bansu- Arena Animation Maninagar 
  • Ghost House by Shreyas Garampalli- Frameboxx Animation and Visual Effects 
  • Maya Academy Of Advanced Creativity (MAAC)

Technology 

Use of AI 

  • Cam Studio and Design – Before the Fire Trailer 
  • Redchillies.vfx – Dashavatar (Editors Choice)

Special Effects in Photo Real Project 

  • Fractal Picture – IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack 

Virtual Cinematography 

  • Raj VFX – Srimad Ramayan 

VFX in Animation

  • Hoop VFX – Museum Military Projection 

Special Awards

VFX Creature 

  • NY VFXwaala  – Azaad 

Use of Previsualisation 

  • philmCGI- Jigra 
  • NY VFXwaala – Azaad 
  • NY VFXwaala – Singham Again 

Compositing Artist 

  • Shilpa Hingorani – Redchillies.vfx 
  • Aditya Malvade- philmCGI
  • Lobo Melvin – Raj VFX

VFX Producer 

  • Keitan Yadav – Redchillies.vfx 
  • Mahesh ReddyphilmCGI
  • Chirag Bhuva – Raj VFX
  • Dr. Rajeev RastogiWhite Apple 

Rising Star in VFX 

  • Meghana Tirumalasetty – Little Black Star Visual Effects 

VFX Supervisor 

  • Nishikant Patra – Redchillies.vfx
  • Devendra ThakurRedchillies.vfx
  • Arpan Gaglani – Motion philmCGI
  • Satish Dayapule – PhantomFX

VFX in All Content Format

  • philmCGI  
  • PhantomFX
  • Fractal Picture  
  • Raj VFX  

VFX Studio Of the Year 

  • Redchillies.vfx   
  • Motion philmCGI 
  • Phantom Digital Effects 
  • NY VFXwaala 
  • Resonance Digital

The VAM Summit 2025 gold partners are ARK Infosolutions, Autodesk, Foundry and Maxon. It is co-powered by Adobe, Assemblage Entertainment and BenQ; associate partner is Acer; industry partners are CyberPowerPC, Eizo, Green Gold VFX Studios, Goodbye Kansas, Huion, NY VFXwaala, Disk Archive Corporation, SideFX, Tathastu Techno Solution, Workflowlabs and White Apple; community care partner GenS Life, community partner Asifa India, MIDDCA, VEGAS AND VES India and ABAI, education partner Tron Education, outdoor partner Bright Outdoor Media. The VAM Summit is an initiative by AnimationXpress and is executed by ITV 2.0 productions..

The Visual and Media (VAM) Summit & Awards 2025 culminated in a spectacular finale. This remarkable initiative celebrated the brilliance and ingenuity behind stunning films, projects, and an array of visual creations, ending on an immensely successful note.

