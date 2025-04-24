Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Our Dinosaur Diary review: Get ready for one of the craziest experiences in theaters as dinosaurs takeover the city

Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Our Dinosaur Diary is not just a movie but also a portal to another world and it does its best to make you forget about the real world. For all the Shin-chan lovers, this movie has the same ol’ Shin-chan magic with a twist of dinosaurs that are out to create havoc in Japan. The movie is soon to release on 9th May.

A fabulous job done by director Shinobu Sasaki and writer Moral and Yoshito Usui, who have kept quite a perfect balance between emotional scenes, insane comedy and some really good action scenes. The movie is sure to get us all captivated into its world.

With “Dino’s Island” taking over the city as dinosaurs come alive, Shinnosuke and his friends grow close to Nana, a super-cute and affectionate dinosaur. Their unique bond is soon put to the test when the mysterious Bubble Odoroki targets Nana for a secret purpose, sparking a wild pursuit across Kasukabe and Tokyo.

With a slightly less effective first half, the movie covers up well in the second half with great visuals and unpredictable storyline. The movie is somehow best experienced in theaters as it unites all the Shin-chan fans together. This actually makes up for a great experience as many moments in the movie become more exciting to watch with the audience’s reaction.

The time when Nana used Shiro as a ball to fight back, the scene when shin-chan and the gang get surprised by dancing dinosaurs, the reaction of the audience when Nana changes his avatar and many more moments get hyped, making us more excited and connecting us more deeply with the movie.

Yes, the movie has great humour and there are times when the bar of comedy will be raised really high and the surprising part is that even after all that, the emotional quotient won’t be lost. The dinosaur rampage will be terrifying to watch and at the same time, some scenes will grip you with its emotions.

In conclusion, with a few slippery moments in the first half, this movie is sure to be one crazy roller coaster ride experience for everyone in the audience, making it one of the most memorable movies of the time.