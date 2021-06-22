Vaibhav Studios bags Best Animated Commercial Award for ‘Nick Indent’

Vaibhav Studios’ artists

Mumbai’s Vaibhav Studios, the animation studio best known for Lamput, was recently conferred upon with the “Best Animated Commercial Award” under the professional category of ASIFA India Awards Of Excellence ceremony 2020-2021.

This is not the first time Vaibhav Studios has bagged the award for its funny, whacky and captivating idents for Nickelodeon. The animation studio had swept away most number of awards at the Promax India 2020 and one award at the Venice TV Awards for the same project.

Vaibhav Kumaresh



Led by founder and animation veteran Vaibhav Kumaresh along with his team of talented animators/directors – Ajit Aher, Dapoon Rai Dewan and Anand Babu, Vaibhav Studios has been associated with a string of animated projects since its inception.



Speaking to AnimationXpress about the victory, Kumaresh shared, “I’m obviously very glad that the NICK ident campaign we created has been awarded the Best Commercial by the jury. On behalf of the entire team I thank Asifa India and the jury members for this honour.”

Kumaresh further shares that it is particularly heartening because the Nickelodeon idents campaign was their own creation that they had pitched to Nickelodeon three years ago.



Shedding light on the project, he noted, “It involved unique concepts using unique techniques that fused multiple mediums. They loved it, and commissioned the very first set of idents which also worked fabulously for the network including winning several national and international awards. Buoyed by the success, NICK commissioned the ‘sequel’! Now to see the sequel perform even better is indeed a pleasure. Special kudos to our directors Anand Babu, Dapun Rai Dewan, Ajit Aher, and the entire team at Vaibhav Studios. A big shout out to music composers Roto Shah and Narayan Parasuram as well.”





Asifa, the International Animated Film Association, is an international non-profit organization founded in 1960 in Annecy, France, by the best known animation artists of the time such as the Canadian animator, Norman McLaren. There are now more than 30 chapters of the Association located in many countries of the world.



We congratulate the studios on the big win and hope that such ingenious projects pave the way for more breathtaking imagery in the future.