Cartoon Network is all set to entertain kids with new sci-fi superhero series ‘Ekans – Ek se Badhkar Snake’

Folk mythology meets the smartest, tech-savvy kid on the block and he is none other than cartoon Network’s new kid, Ekans! A Warner Media Kids channel, Cartoon Network has announced the release of its first local sci-fi superhero CGI series Ekans – Ek Se Badhkar Snake.

The power-packed blockbuster will start airing on 27 June Sunday, and thereafter from Monday to Friday, at 11:30am and 7:30pm.

The all-new animated series features a 13-year-old street-smart wunderkind, Ekans, who is chosen as the one and is gifted a naagmani by the world’s most powerful snakes, thanks to his heart of gold and fearless attitude. With extraordinary snake-like powers, the otherwise conventional tech-savvy youngster obtains heightened sensory perceptions, ability to camouflage, flexibility, and strength to keep humanity safe from the evils of the world. That’s not all; his trendy hi-tech superpower suit with mechanical snakes gives him additional abilities to cleverly outsmart villains.

This original IP has a gripping storyline that meshes an urban setting with fantastical elements. It centers on the lives of Ekans, his genius family and goofy friend Chiku. While he is aware of his superpowers, he is also compassionate and that makes him oh-so-lovable! This original series brings to Cartoon Network fans the right dose of superhuman powers, friendship, humour, and the support of a loving family.

Ekans – Ek Se Badhkar Snake, a local production by Kolkata-based studio Hi-Tech Animation, joins the existing gamut of successful homegrown IPs by WarnerMedia India such as Dabangg – The Animated Series on Cartoon Network; Titoo – Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu and Smashing Simmba on the companion channel POGO.

Cartoon Network and Pogo Network head Abhishek Dutta said, “We are thrilled to introduce our first ever original homegrown superhero. It’s also our first ever CGI series. Ekans – Ek Se Badhkar Snake has a character-verse that is locally relevant and resonates universally. The show not only brings entertaining, action-packed adventures with new-age gadgets, but also encourages kids to wholly embrace themselves – just as Ekans does. We’re sure kids and their parents will love the show’s teen protagonist, because of his intelligence, unique superpowers, and his ability to overcome challenges and fears for the greater good.”

The show’s dynamic title track is a collaborative effort of Bollywood’s most sought-after artists including award-winning Indian playback singer Kailash Kher, popular freestyle rap sensation Parry G, legendary poet and author Gulzar, and music composer Simaab Sen.

To create excitement and build engagement amongst the audiences, Cartoon Network has also launched a high-impact, 360-degree integrated promotional campaign that celebrates the superhero in every kid. As part of this campaign, the brand has launched an Instagram page @EkansOnCartoonNetwork dedicated to the fantastic superhero.

Cartoon Network will also collaborate with various partners, such as leading digital parenting platform Momspresso and YouTube Kids sensation The Aayu-Pihu Show, for engaging activities on social media. The promotional efforts for #EkansOnCartoonNetwork also include brand integrations, influencer engagement, branded content opportunities, affiliate marketing, in-app mobile game advertising and exciting activities on Cartoon Network’s official website and social media pages.