Xentrix studios acquires Viskatoons and launches new studio in Australia

Xentrix Studios, one of India’s leading animation houses today announced its expansion to Australia with the launch of Xentrix Studios Australia in Melbourne and the acquisition of Viskatoons, Victoria’s longest running animation house.

Xentrix Studios Australia will be headed by well-known and respected animation industry leader, Peter Viska, with Ken Cantrill, Melbourne based marketing specialist and content creator, appointed head of creative. Employing over 1,400 staff, Xentrix Studios has been servicing industry giants like Marvel, Disney and Warner Bros through its studios in India, Philippines, Canada, Singapore and the new studio in Melbourne, Australia is in continuation of its plans to create and produce globally. Launched on 3 June 2021, Xentrix Studios Australia has exciting plans for the Australian animation sector.

Xentrix Studios chairman and CEO Nandish Domlur said, “I believe this is an incredibly exciting opportunity for the Xentrix brand! When Mr Cantrill pitched his vision for Xentrix Studios Australia to me early this year, I could immediately see the value in it. The Xentrix brand is very progressive and is all about the long-term vision. Personally, with the full support of the Xentrix brand and our strong foothold within the global animation industry, I’m looking forward to seeing this new entity flourish. Both Ken and I have been discussing this opportunity for some time now and 2021 has seen us entering into win/win collaboration. What Peter and Ken bring to the table is unique content, something that the Xentrix brand has been seeking. We are very excited about our new Australian partnership,”

Xentrix Studios Australia creative head Ken Cantrill said, “Exciting times are ahead for the entire Xentrix Group. The media industry in its current climate is very competitive and crowded at the top. This partnership provides a unique opportunity to look outside the square. Additionally and equally as important, it places Melbourne on the world animation stage and showcases what we have to offer. I’m grateful that Mr Domlur has connected with my long-term plan.”

A major step to the launch of Xentrix Studios Australia is the acquisition of Viskatoons, Victoria’s longest running animation house which has worked closely with organisations such as Film Victoria, Film Finance Corporation and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation producing high end animated series for the likes of Network 10 and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. The Viskatoons reputation is synonymous with humour, originality and quality. The Viskatoons reputation is synonymous with humour, originality and quality. Over the past 30 years, Viskatoons has developed and produced an extensive library of quality content and IP such as Jar Dwellers SOS, which is now into its second series. Xentrix Studios Australia will acquire and continue to develop selected IP for international sale.

Viskatoons executive producer Peter Viska said, “Having the backing and support of Xentrix will boost our domestic industry and continue our practise of promoting local artists, animators, writers, directors and concept creators to the global stage. In these difficult Covid times I congratulate Ken Cantrill and Nandish Domlur who have worked tirelessly to bring this amalgamation to fruition.”

Commenting on the partnership with Viskatoons, Domlur said, “It’s evident that Viskatoons has been a prolific contributor to the Australian animation sector over a long period of time. This is testament to Peter’s reputation and professionalism, and it is with great pleasure that we, here at Xentrix, partner with Peter Viska and his team on this new chapter. Xentrix Studios and Xentrix Studios Australia will continue to pay homage to the Viskatoons legacy. This partnership is a wonderful opportunity for both parties involved.”