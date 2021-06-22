Cyber Group Studios to adapt ‘Final Fantasy IX’ into an animation series

Cyber Group Studios announced that it has entered into an exclusive option agreement with Square Enix for an adaptation of the timeless classic, Final Fantasy IX into an animation series for the first time. Cyber Group Studios will produce the series in its studios in Paris and Roubaix (France) and will also be in charge of the worldwide distribution along with the merchandise licensing activities.

Based on a fan favourite, Final Fantasy IX, will be an adventure animation series primarily aimed at eight to 13-year-old kids and family audiences with respect to co-viewing. It will also target and please game players, as the adaptation will maintain the world of the game thanks to the supervision of Square Enix, while incorporating some additional major production and entertainment value.

“We are honoured and enthusiastic to participate with our friends of Square Enix in such a great adventure,” declared Cyber Group Studio chairman of the board and CEO Pierre Sissmann. COO Dominique Bourse adds, “The opportunity to reach such a large crowd with hundreds of millions of fans around the world as well as a new public of both kids and adults is an immense challenge that we feel extremely proud about. It is a dream come true for our teams in France and in the U.S and we already look forward to creating a great piece of entertainment that respects this fantastic brand.”

