Vaibhav Kumaresh’s ‘Return Of The Jungle’ is out in theatres

At a time when conversations around India’s creative economy are growing stronger, Return of the Jungle is positioning itself as one of the few Indian animated films attempting to build not just a movie, but a larger ecosystem around indigenous storytelling.

After being showcased at the Cannes Film Festival, Return of the Jungle released in theatres today, 29 May 2026. Produced by Vaibhav Studios, India’s only Emmy-nominated animation studio, the film draws inspiration from the timeless wisdom of the Panchatantra, reimagined for contemporary audiences.

Directed by Vaibhav Kumaresh, known for creating beloved properties like Simpoo and Warner Bros. Discovery’s globally popular Lamput, the film follows a group of fourth-grade children discovering confidence, courage, and identity through magical jungle tales narrated by their grandfather.

Speaking about Indian animation becoming a serious business, Kumaresh said the industry still has a long way to go. “It’s too early for that. I believe we need at least five feature-length films of different genres to cross Rs 100 crores. That’s when Indian animation will enter the serious business space. Mahavatar Narsimha has made a smashing start on that front, and I am proud to say that many filmmakers, including Vaibhav Studios, are working hard towards this goal.”

Calling the film the ultimate ambassador of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Kumaresh said Return of the Jungle strongly represents Make in India and Make for India. “It is strongly vocal for local and gives a strong push to India’s rich indigenous stories. We want to create engaging animated content for local audiences first, especially at a time when India faces a huge onslaught of foreign animated content,” he added.

Kumaresh believes the film can contribute meaningfully to India’s creative economy ecosystem. Built over 15 years, the film was always envisioned as a long-term cultural IP.

“Return of the Jungle was always planned as a long-term IP, a world-building and industry-building exercise. Two feature films are at different stages of writing. Episodic spin-off series, comics, merchandising products, games, and animation education are all in the pipeline,” shared Kumaresh.