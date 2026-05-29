Anime Times to present Anime India Delhi 2026; ‘Naruto’ voice actor to headline massive anime celebration

Delhi is about to turn into the ultimate anime playground as Anime India returns to the capital with one of its biggest editions yet.



After successful editions in Mumbai and Kolkata, Anime India Delhi 2026 will take place on 6 and 7 June at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, bringing together anime, cosplay, gaming, music, collectibles, creators, and fandom culture under one roof.

Anime Times, the anime streaming platform with a massive library of subbed and dubbed titles, has supported Anime India since its very first edition. This year too, it has returned as the presenting partner for the Delhi edition, further strengthening its connection with India’s rapidly growing anime community.

“Having supported this incredible event since its very first edition, it is a true honour for us to return and further deepen our connection with India’s passionate and rapidly growing anime community. We look forward to sharing two unforgettable days celebrating our mutual love for anime,” the platform shared.

To mark the occasion, Anime Times is planning several exclusive fan experiences at its booth during the convention.

Fans attending Anime India Delhi will get a chance to participate in a special lucky draw featuring exclusive Naruto shopper bags and autographed memorabilia signed by legendary Japanese voice actor Kazuhiko Inoue, best known as the iconic voice of Kakashi Hatake from Naruto and Yoriichi Tsugikuni from Demon Slayer.

The Anime Times booth will feature a dedicated Naruto-themed photo zone where visitors can click pictures and receive complimentary Naruto digital photo frames as keepsakes. In addition, an official merchandise corner will offer products from popular franchises including Attack on Titan, Haikyu!!, and Naruto.

One of the festival’s biggest highlights will undoubtedly be the arrival of Inoue himself. For many Indian anime fans who grew up watching Naruto, the veteran voice actor’s visit is expected to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Beyond meet-and-greet sessions and live interactions, Inoue will participate in a special live voice-acting performance on stage, giving audiences a rare glimpse into the artistry and energy behind Japanese voice acting.

Music fans are also in for a major treat as Japanese anime singer Yurika is set to perform live at the festival. Known for songs from Little Witch Academia, Beastars, and Land of the Lustrous, Yurika’s concert is expected to transform the venue into a full-scale anime music celebration filled with sing-along moments and high-energy performances.

“The response and enthusiasm from anime fans across India has been truly incredible. Delhi stands out as home to one of the country’s most vibrant and passionate anime communities. With Anime India, our vision is to create an immersive and unforgettable celebration where fans can experience everything, from iconic Japanese guests and cosplay to gaming, music, food, creators, and unique fan interactions. This edition is all about bringing the anime community closer together than ever before,” said Anime India co-founder and director Neha Mehta.

Apart from celebrity appearances and concerts, Anime India Delhi 2026 is shaping up to be a major destination for collectors, gamers, manga readers, artists, and anime merchandise enthusiasts.

The exhibitor lineup includes Takara Tomy Beyblade, Curee Collectibles, India Book Distributors (Bombay), Japan Foundation, Vaibhav Studios, Yakult – The Gut Expert, Alpha Book Publishers, Delhi Anime Club, Anime Originals, Elle18, Cosmic Entertainment, Arka Mediaworks, Anifrya, The Kollektor, Muse, Pentel, XP Pen, Huion, Asus, Anime Times Store, Gunpla, Maya Toys, along with several anime communities and independent creators.



“Anime has become the number one choice of content for the next generation. We are happy that we can give an experience to all the anime fans of India.” – Anime India co-founder and director Mishaal Wanvari.

Presented by Anime Times, with Toyota as the title partner, Uniqlo as the silver partner, and Instax Fujifilm as the associate partner. Om Shakti Management is the show management partner. The education partners include Arena Animation and Acumen – Study In Japan, Navi Japan, and Kansai University. Radio City India joins as the radio partner, while Wok Tok by Veeba comes on board as the official snack partner.

The festival is steadily evolving into one of India’s biggest anime and pop culture platforms, bringing together fans, creators, artists, performers, and brands to celebrate the ever-growing anime movement in the country.

To know more, you can visit: https://animeindia.live/delhi/



Click here to purchase the convention tickets.