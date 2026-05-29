JioBlast and Esports Foundation bring ‘Moba Legends: 5v5!’ showmatch to gamers across India

India Rising: Road to EWC, launched by JioBlast and Esports Foundation ahead of the Esports World Cup 2026, will feature Moba Legends: 5v5! through a nationwide competition on JioGames, leading up to live showcase matches at the local area network (LAN) event in Mumbai.

Teams from across India will compete in the tournament through online qualifiers and playoffs, with registrations on JioGames open until 10 June. The top two teams will get the opportunity to play live at the India Rising: Road to EWC event in Mumbai.

With nearly 10 million downloads globally, Moba Legends: 5v5! is quickly growing as a popular mobile esports title, especially among Gen Z gamers in India.

JioBlast CEO Charlie Cowdrey stated, “Moba Legends 5v5! has the unique ability to build deeply engaged gaming communities because they combine strategy, teamwork, competition and social gameplay in a highly accessible mobile format. Through India Rising: Road to EWC, our focus is on creating larger opportunities for established teams as well as grassroots players to help grow the Moba Legends 5v5! ecosystem and fandom in India.”

Moba Legends: 5v5! global esports head Tiger Xu shared, “Through India Rising: Road to EWC, we see the opportunity to help strengthen the competitive ecosystem for players, creators and communities across India. As the category continues to grow, platforms that combine grassroots participation, fan engagement and live experiences will play an important role in shaping its long-term future. We’re excited to work alongside JioBlast and the Esports Foundation to help support the growth of Moba Legends 5v5! esports in India.”

Moba Legends: 5v5! delivers an exciting viewing experience through fast-paced gameplay, creator showdowns, and crowd engagement, making it ideal for both livestream audiences and live esports events.

The showcase matches will be streamed live on 20 and 21 June on the JioBlast YouTube channel as part of the India Rising: Road to EWC festival in Mumbai. Along with live Moba Legends: 5v5! matches, the event will feature creators, live music, cosplay, comedy acts, gaming zones, and fan engagement activities for the gaming community.

The official trailer for the event is now live. For more information about the event, visit the official websites.