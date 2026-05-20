Vaibhav Studios’ ‘Return of the Jungle’ set for nationwide theatrical release this May

The Indian animated film Return of the Jungle, produced by Vaibhav Studios, is set for a nationwide theatrical release across India on 29 May.

The film received early positive feedback when its first 50 minutes were showcased to audiences at Anifest India in 2017, marking a significant milestone in its journey. It was selected among the Top 10 recommended projects at the NFDC Film Bazaar 2023, then premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa 2023, and later screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

Blending childhood nostalgia with relatable characters, the film has already resonated well with audiences and is now set to captivate nationwide with its upcoming release. Promotional activities for the film were done around 24 April.

Return of the Jungle presents Indian animation in a fresh and unique way, blending contemporary India with rich folklore and storytelling traditions. Featuring memorable characters, emotional performances, nostalgic moments, music inspired by bhajan, calypso, and qawwali, along with humour and a thrilling game of cricket, the film promises an emotional and entertaining cinematic experience for audiences.

Vaibhav Studios founder and creative director Vaibhav Kumaresh shared that his father is a retired Indian Army officer, which gave me the chance to grow up in different parts of India and experience many cultures and stories. Indian mythological and folk tales from the jungle have always inspired him as “they are entertaining while also carrying timeless values and life lessons.”

“When I saw young audiences eagerly consuming readily available foreign animation, I decided it was time for Return of the Jungle and wanted to bring those stories back for today’s audiences. I’m proud that Vaibhav Studios and its small team spent years bringing this truly made in India film to life, and I hope its emotions and values connect with audiences in India and around the world,” stated Kumaresh.

Return of the Jungle aims to strengthen the growth of original Indian animation by creating stories rooted in local culture and made with Indian audiences in mind, while also appealing to viewers globally. It is expected to encourage greater support for Indian animated features in theatres and further challenge the perception that animation is only meant for children.