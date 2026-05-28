Toyota joins Anime India Delhi 2026 as title partner for a high-energy celebration of anime culture

Anime fans in India, your moment has officially arrived!



After successful editions in Mumbai and Kolkata, Anime India is bringing its high-energy celebration of anime, cosplay, music, collectibles, and fandom culture back to the capital with Anime India Delhi 2026, set to take place on 6 and 7 June at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Delhi. This year, the festival is going even bigger with Toyota joining as the title partner, adding a fun and interactive twist to the entire experience.

From the moment fans walk into the venue, the atmosphere promises to feel like stepping straight into a live anime universe. Toyota’s booth is expected to become one of the biggest crowd-pullers at the event, featuring spin-the-wheel activities, anime quizzes, exclusive giveaways, badges, t-shirts, and even Attack on Titan-inspired merchandise. Adding to the spectacle will be a specially wrapped Toyota car displayed inside the venue, along with an on-stage car placement designed to grab attention and become a fan-favourite photo spot.

But the biggest excitement for many fans will undoubtedly be the arrival of legendary Japanese voice actor Kazuhiko Inoue, best known as the iconic voice behind Kakashi Hatake from Naruto and Yoriichi Tsugikuni from Demon Slayer. For anime lovers who grew up watching Naruto, this is more than just a guest appearance; it’s a chance to witness one of anime’s most recognisable voices live in India. Fans attending the convention will be able to participate in special sessions, live interactions, meet-and-greets, and exclusive appearances with the veteran voice actor.

The music lovers in the fandom are in for a treat, too, as Japanese anime singer Yurika is set to perform live at the festival. Known for her songs from Little Witch Academia, Beastars, and Land of the Lustrous, Yurika’s performance is expected to transform the venue into a full-scale anime concert experience packed with energy, emotion, and sing-along moments fans won’t forget anytime soon.

“The response and enthusiasm from anime fans across India has been truly incredible. Delhi stands out as home to one of the country’s most vibrant and passionate anime communities. With Anime India, our vision is to create an immersive and unforgettable celebration where fans can experience everything — from iconic Japanese guests and cosplay to gaming, music, food, creators, and unique fan interactions. This edition is all about bringing the anime community closer together than ever before,” expressed Anime India co-founder and director Neha Mehta.

Beyond the celebrity appearances and performances, Anime India Delhi 2026 is also shaping up to be a paradise for collectors, artists, gamers, and anime shoppers. The exhibitor lineup includes names such as Takara Tomy Beyblade, Muse, Pentel, XP Pen, Huion, Asus, Anime Times Store, Gunpla, Maya Toys, and several anime communities and merchandise creators. Whether fans are looking for collectibles, manga, anime artwork, gaming gear, or simply a place to celebrate their love for Japanese pop culture with fellow enthusiasts, the convention promises something for everyone.

Presented by Anime Times, with Toyota as title partner, Uniqlo as a silver partner, and Instax Fujifilm as an associate partner, Om Shakti Management as the show management partner, Arena Animation as the education partner, and Wok Tok by Veeba as the official snack partner, Anime India is rapidly growing into one of the country’s biggest anime festival platforms. With upcoming editions also planned for Mumbai and Hyderabad, the festival is helping build a stronger anime community across India, bringing together fans, creators, performers, brands, and artists under one roof.