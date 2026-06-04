Utopai Studios launches PAI 2.0, its next-generation cinematic storytelling AI system

Utopai Studios has launched PAI 2.0, the latest version of its cinematic storytelling AI platform and a major step toward building infrastructure for AI-native filmmaking.

Released in less than two months after PAI’s debut, PAI 2.0 follows strong early adoption, with the platform reaching US$11 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). The system is designed for creators, studios, production companies, and professional teams seeking greater creative control, consistency, and flexibility in video production.

PAI 2.0 is an agent-first cinematic creation platform that helps users plan, generate, and refine videos through personalised workflows. The platform combines a more advanced creative agent, a freeform canvas workspace, voice input, and upgraded image and video generation models, enabling users to manage story development, assets, storyboards, and video creation in a single environment.

“PAI 2.0 is designed to address the foundational challenges of long-form cinematic storytelling by preserving narrative context, maintaining consistency across extended sequences, and giving creators more granular control over the creative process,” said Utopai Studios chief scientific officer Zijian He.

PAI 2.0 is available through updated subscription plans, including monthly, annual, credit-based, and enterprise options. Existing PAI users can transition through a phased migration program, with PAI 1.0 remaining available until 2 July. Any unused PAI 1.0 credits as of 2 June will be matched 1:1 in users’ PAI 2.0 accounts.