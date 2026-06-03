From passion to possibility: how Japan is inspiring the next generation of global learners

Anime India is set to make its way to New Delhi on 6 and 7 June 2026, as AnimationXpress continues to expand its anime and pop culture platform across the country. The event will be hosted at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre.

Having built a strong community through its previous editions in Mumbai and Kolkata, the event now heads to Delhi with a bigger line-up of experiences, activities, and attractions for fans of anime and Japanese pop culture.

Navi Japan helps students explore universities, scholarships, creative careers, language opportunities, and life in Japan. Attendees can meet them at the Study in Japan Pavilion at Anime India 2026 and discover where the journey can take them.

For millions of young people across India, Japan is often discovered through anime, manga, gaming, music, technology, and popular culture. These interests have created a powerful connection with a country known for its creativity, innovation, and ability to inspire generations around the world. What many students and parents may not realise is that Japan is also emerging as one of the most exciting higher education destinations globally.

Today, Japan is home to more than 800 universities and higher education institutions, offering opportunities across engineering, artificial intelligence, robotics, business, design, animation, gaming, life sciences, international relations, and the creative arts. With a growing number of English-taught programs, increasing scholarship opportunities, and a strong focus on global talent, Japan has become more accessible than ever for international students.

Beyond academics, Japan offers something unique: the opportunity to learn and grow within a society that seamlessly blends tradition and innovation. Students gain access to world-class education, cutting-edge research, vibrant cultural experiences, and pathways into one of the world’s most advanced economies.

A representative of Acumen Navi Japan stated, “For many students, Japan has long been a source of inspiration. Our goal through Navi Japan is to transform that inspiration into action by creating a trusted gateway that enables students to explore, engage with, and ultimately become part of Japan’s academic, professional, and innovation ecosystem.”

As interest in Japan continues to grow among Indian students, there is a need for trusted guidance and accessible information. This is where Navi Japan plays an important role. Developed as a comprehensive gateway to Japan, the platform helps students explore universities, scholarships, language pathways, cultural opportunities, and future careers through a single trusted ecosystem.

Anime India 2026 provides a unique opportunity to bring these worlds together. While visitors come together to celebrate anime, gaming, cosplay, manga, and Japanese popular culture, they will also have the chance to discover the educational and professional opportunities that Japan has to offer.

Sometimes a passion for Japan begins with a story, a character, or a creative world. Increasingly, it is becoming the starting point for something much bigger, a global education, an international career, and a lifelong connection with Japan.

Anime India is presented by Anime Times, with Toyota as the title partner and Uniqlo as the silver partner. Om Shakti Management has joined as the show management partner. The education partners include Acumen – Study In Japan, Navi Japan, Kansai University, Manav Rachna University, Kyoto University of Advanced Science, Tokyo International University, Arena Animation – South Extension, MAAC Faridabad and MAAC Kamla Nagar. Radio City India joins as the exclusive radio partner. Wok Tok by Veeba comes on board as the official snack partner.

The event’s exhibitor lineup includes Takara Tomy Beyblade, Instax Fujifilm, Curee Collectibles, India Book Distributors (Bombay), Japan Foundation, Vaibhav Studios, Yakult – The Gut Expert, Alpha Comics | Raj Comics, Delhi Anime Club, Anime Originals, Elle18, Cosmic Entertainment, Arka Mediaworks, Anifrya, The Kollektor, Muse, Pentel, XP Pen, Huion, Asus, Anime Times Store, Gunpla, Maya Toys, Digitoonz, Worthing Comics, Krilovee, Dome, CDL, Plamo India, All About TCG, Posterwa, IP University, Purshottam, Dabur, YouMee, Acumen – Study In Japan, Navi Japan, Kansai University, Manav Rachna University, Kyoto University of Advanced Science, Tokyo International University, SEPC, Arena Animation – South Extension, MAAC Faridabad and MAAC Kamla Nagar along with several anime communities and independent creators.

To know more you can visit: https://animeindia.live/delhi/



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