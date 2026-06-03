Wanda Studios’ Vampire Squid Productions unveils new animated series ‘Miles & Mu’

Vampire Squid Productions (VSP), a wholly owned subsidiary of Wanda Studios and the global operator of acclaimed children’s entertainment brands including the worldwide hit Octonauts, has announced the launch of its new animated series, Miles & Mu.

The sci-fi family comedy is a wholly original IP and represents a new strategic direction for VSP following the success of Octonauts. Blending humour and heart, the first season comprises 26 episodes of 12 minutes each and is being produced using innovative AI-assisted 3D animation technology.

Miles & Mu is an original sci-fi family comedy created using AI-assisted 3D animation. Set in Maimai City, a near-future coastal town where advanced technology blends seamlessly with everyday life, the series follows Miles, a five-year-old boy with a vivid imagination, and Mu, an alien scout sent to Earth on a mission to conquer the planet. After crash-landing on Earth and finding himself in need of help, Mu forms an unlikely friendship with Miles, leading the pair on a series of humorous and heartwarming adventures.

Wanda Studios chief director Alan Zhang is leading the creative team behind Miles & Mu and directing all 26 episodes, which are currently in production. Zhang was previously a key member of the production team behind Kung Fu Panda.

Global sales for the series are being handled by Wanda Studios vice president and VSP chief operating officer Terry Chow. The company plans to build partnerships with leading global platforms, licensing partners, and commercial development organisations to establish a worldwide distribution and collaboration network for the series across broadcasting, consumer products, and live entertainment.

“Octonauts showed us that great family content travels. Kids in China, the UK, and the US all connect with the same story for the same reasons,” said Chow. “The Miles family is built on that same belief, a series that uses sci-fi as its backdrop and family as its heart, told in a way that speaks to audiences everywhere. VSP is dedicated to heartfelt, authentic storytelling, with the goal of building this new work into a modern classic. We look forward to working with the best global partners to bring Miles & Mu to the world and into the hearts of families everywhere.”

Aimed primarily at children aged five to 12 while offering broad appeal for parents and family audiences, the series draws inspiration from real-life stories and explores themes of family, teamwork, and embracing differences. Through its blend of comedy, adventure, and emotional storytelling, Miles & Mu builds on the spirit of exploration and cooperation that has defined VSP’s previous work, while introducing a fresh new sci-fi setting and characters.

VSP is leveraging the expertise behind the global success of Octonauts for Miles & Mu. One of the world’s most recognised children’s franchises, Octonauts has garnered over 2.2 billion views on YouTube, ranks among the top 10 per cent of globally demanded shows according to Parrot Analytics, and is the number one children’s show in China.

VSP oversees the franchise’s complete commercial ecosystem, spanning content strategy, brand licensing, international distribution, and consumer products. With Miles & Mu, the company aims to build a global IP across animation, toys, games, publishing, and live experiences.