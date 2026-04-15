Utopai Studios’s new PAI model redefines AI-assisted filmmaking process 

Working stills generated on the platform

Utopai Studios today announced a major update to its storytelling AI platform PAI, including an industry-first ability to render three-minute videos in 4K and a significant advancement to its story agent, designed to help filmmakers maintain continuity across shots, scenes, and edits.

From 15 April, the release marks a meaningful expansion of what filmmakers can do with AI across pre-production, production, and post-production. PAI is already being used in professional film and television productions in Hollywood, underscoring the platform’s growing role in long-form storytelling.

At the core of this release is PAI’s next-generation model, an important step forward in how filmmakers can manage visual narrative. Designed to help maintain continuity across characters, environments, and cinematography, it gives creative teams a more structured way to move from concept development to shot planning and revision, while supporting longer-form storytelling at greater scale.

“The next phase of AI in media will not be defined by isolated tools, but by systems that can carry story, continuity, and collaboration across the full creative process,” said Utopai Studios co-founder and CTO Jie Yang. “That is the direction we are building toward with PAI. The enhanced model is an important step toward giving filmmakers a more unified and practical way to develop, refine, and execute narrative work at a professional level.”

“Generative video is opening the door to a new production model, where creative ambition is less constrained by traditional cost and complexity,” said Utopai Studios co-founder and chief scientific officer Zijian He. “PAI is designed to help lead that shift by combining multimodal models and multi-turn editing in a way that gives creators more power to develop and execute sophisticated ideas with speed, control, and consistency.”



Built for creators at professional scale, PAI is designed to give filmmakers more control, predictability, and flexibility throughout the production process. Utopai Studios does not train its models on copyrighted materials, reflecting the company’s commitment to clean model data for creators, rights holders, and production partners.

Across professional workflows, PAI is being used in pre-production for rapid pre-visualisation, helping creative teams align on camera language, scene design, pacing, and tone. During production and post-production, PAI can be used to create complex or traditionally high-cost shots while also supporting repair, continuity adjustments, environment and object changes, lighting refinements, and localisation.

PAI model release is built on foundation with multi-shot sequencing, multi-turn editing, improved voice variety and character likeness, unlimited editing, simplified pricing, and new controls that give teams more flexibility across generation, editing, and asset management.