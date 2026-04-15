Sony YAY! unveils programming block House of Masti marking 20 year of ‘Shin-chan’ on television

India’s leading kids entertainment channel Sony YAY! has introduced a uniquely curated programming block House of Masti that brings together fan-favourite moments of Shin-chan with all-new episodes, to mark 20 years of Shin-chan on television.

Popular comedian Kiku Sharda amplifies the campaign by bringing Shin-chan’s signature everyday chaos to life through a high-energy integration. Anchoring the integration is a rap-led property, Shin chan ka YAY! Dhamaal, performed by Sharda, which infuses a contemporary, music-driven dimension to the campaign.

Shin-chan is widely loved for its mischievous antics and cheeky humour, having captured the hearts of audiences and built a strong, enduring fanbase across generations in India. Designed with a fresh, campaign-led approach, the initiative blends new episodes with fan-favourite content and themed programming stunts, creating a differentiated viewing experience that stands apart from regular episodic broadcasts and cuts through on-air clutter.

“Over the past 20 years, Shin chan has built a strong and enduring connection with audiences in India, emerging as one of the most loved characters across generations. With House of Masti, we are bringing this milestone with a differentiated, campaign-led on-air experience that brings together new episodes, fan-favourite moments, and curated programming,” said Sony YAY! business head kids and animation Ambesh Tiwari. “The integration of Kiku Sharda, along with the specially created rap track Shin chan ka Yay Dhamaal, adds a contemporary and high-energy layer to the campaign, helping us engage with audiences in more fun and relevant ways.”

Starting 27 April, viewers can watch Sony YAY! for the world television premiere of Shin-chan, alongside brand-new episodes and an exciting slate of blockbuster movies.