Warner Bros. Discovery expands HBO Max presence in India with JioHotstar

JioHotstar and Warner Bros. Discovery have expanded their partnership to bring HBO Max to India, with JioHotstar becoming the exclusive platform for the service in the market.

The HBO Max hub will feature programming from HBO, Max Originals, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. This marks the first time Indian audiences can access the full range of HBO Max content within a single platform.

JioStar entertainment CEO Kevin Vaz said, “This marks a defining moment in how premium global content is accessed and experienced in India. By bringing HBO Max to JioHotstar, we are creating a unified destination for premium international content and raising the bar for quality content once again. We are combining scale, curation, quality and ease of access. This unlocks a deeper and more immersive entertainment experience for audiences nationwide.”

WBD APAC president James Gibbons shared, “India is one of the most vibrant streaming markets globally, and in JioHotstar, we have a partner with unmatched scale and a deep understanding of local audiences. The launch of HBO Max exclusively with JioHotstar marks the next chapter in our long-standing collaboration, enabling us to broaden the reach of our premium brands and franchises, and build deeper connections with fans across the country.”

HBO Max carries a catalogue of series that includes new seasons of HBO and Max Originals. Indian audiences will be able to watch season three of Euphoria, with forthcoming titles such as the next season of House of the Dragon, DC Studios’ Lanterns, and the first season of the HBO Original Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, scheduled for 2026. Series currently available to stream via the HBO Max hub include The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Pitt, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Succession, Dune: Prophecy, Sex and the City and Game of Thrones.

As part of the renewed partnership, JioHotstar subscribers will have access to Warner Bros. Television series such as Friends and The Big Bang Theory for the first time, along with The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural and The Flash. The Warner Bros. film catalogue is also available, including the Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings collections, as well as titles from the DC Universe.

The HBO Max hub is available alongside JioHotstar’s existing catalogue of international and local programming, adding further options for audiences across India. The add‑on pack, priced from Rs 49 per month, provides access to the HBO Max hub together with JioHotstar’s full international content library.