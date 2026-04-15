India gets direct shot at global stage with Pokémon Unite World Championship Series 2026 qualifier

The Pokémon company has officially unveiled the Pokémon Unite World Championship Series (WCS) 2026 India qualifier, hosted by Skyesports, India’s premier esports and gaming community plus IP builder. It will offer a US$25,000 prize pool and a direct route for one Indian team to the WCS finals 2026 in San Francisco.

Set to take place from 24 to 26 April, the tournament will serve as India’s official pathway to the global Pokémon Unite circuit this year. The winning team will go on to represent the country at the WCS finals in San Francisco, where teams from around the world will compete for a share of a US$500,000 prize pool.

Registrations for the India Qualifier are now open until 22 April. Teams of five to six players can register for the competition. Individual players who don’t have teams yet can look for potential teammates on the Skyesports Pokémon Unite Discord Server.

The competition will begin with an open single-elimination format across day one and day two, allowing all eligible teams from India to participate. At the end of day two, the top eight teams will advance to day three, where they will compete in a double-elimination playoff bracket to determine the national champion.

The US$25,000 prize pool will be distributed among the top six teams. The champions will receive US$15,000, while the runners-up will take home US$4,000. The third-placed team will earn US$2,500, followed by US$1,500 for the fourth-placed team. The teams finishing fifth and sixth will receive US$1,000 each.

The India qualifier marks another major international opportunity for Indian esports talent and underlines the continued growth of mobile esports in the country.

For the domestic competitive scene, the qualifier offers Pokémon Unite teams in India a clear route from open competition to the world stage. For the broader industry, it also highlights the growing maturity of India’s esports market, where tournament operators, publishers, and teams are increasingly building structured pathways that connect grassroots participation with global events.

Since 2022, India has been consistently sending competitors to the Pokémon Unite world championship finals. In 2022, Revenant Esports (South Asian esports company) qualified for the event while 2023 saw FS Esportz (Indian esports company) stage an underdog performance in the India qualifier to qualify for the WCS finals. In 2024 and 2025, S8UL (Indian esports and gaming company) rose to the occasion.