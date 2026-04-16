S.S. Rajamouli feels honoured as ‘Baahubali: The Eternal War’ selected for WIP segment of Annecy Film Festival 2026

Image Courtesy: IMDB

Baahubali universe creator S.S. Rajamouli had unveiled the teaser of a full-length animated film, Baahubali: The Eternal War- Part 1, in 2025.

For Rajamouli, it is an honour that his upcoming project made it to the work in progress section of Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The 2026 edition will take place from 21 to 27 June in Annecy.

Sharing his excitement, Rajamouli wrote on Instagram, “I have always believed animation offers a canvas with no boundaries. It is a rare honour for Indian mainstream cinema that Baahubali: The Eternal War has been selected for the work in progress lineup at Annecy 2026.”

The Baahubali saga began in 2015 and redefined Indian cinema with its storytelling, grand visuals, and massive box office success. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the film introduced audiences to the fictional kingdom of Mahishmati and the legendary tale of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali. Its sequel, Baahubali two: The Conclusion, released in 2017, went on to become one of India’s highest-grossing films, celebrated for its emotional depth and iconic storytelling, particularly the question that gripped audiences nationwide: “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?”

Now, nearly a decade later, the franchise is once again in the spotlight, as the upcoming animated film makes it to the prestigious animation film festival.

Annecy International Animation Film Festival is one of the world’s most significant events dedicated to animation. Held annually in Annecy, France, it brings together leading creators, studios, and storytellers from across the globe to celebrate innovation in animation.

Arka Mediaworks CEO and co-founder Shobu Yarlagadda, who is the producer of Baahubali: The Eternal War – Part one, had also officially announced the project last year. The film is being developed in collaboration with animation filmmaker Ishan Shukla (Schirkoa), marking a significant expansion of the Baahubali universe into the animation space.