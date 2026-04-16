Namit Malhotra confirms ‘Brahmastra part two’ at CinemaCon

Namit Malhotra has confirmed the work on Brahmastra part two which is most likely to start once Ranbir Kapoor completes his magnum opus Ramayana.

The second part will further expand the Astraverse (Brahmāstra: Part One-Shiva). In Ayan Mukerji’s 2022 film Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan headlined the cast.

During a conversation with The Climax India at one of the largest gatherings for the motion picture theatre industry CinemaCon, VFX powerhouse DNEG CEO Malhotra said, “Ayan is deeply immersed in writing the story for Brahmastra Part Two, and we can expect developments soon.” CinemaCon is taking place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from 13 to 16 April. It is truly a global event attracting attendees from more than 80 countries.

The sequel is expected to be the backstory and romance between Dev and Amrita, elements that were briefly teased in the climax of the first film. In October 2025, Mukerji had shared pictures from a mountain getaway, where fans spotted a script in his hand, sparking speculation around the development of Brahmastra part two. While he stopped short of a direct confirmation, the use of hashtags (part two and Om) continued to fuel anticipation among audiences. Kapoor also hinted at the film’s progress while speaking on Bhatt’s birthday stating that once War 2 is released, the pre-production on Brahmastra Part Two will begin with an official announcement.

As the film Brahmastra was originally planned as part of a trilogy, anticipation continues to build around updates on its second installment.