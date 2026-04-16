20 years later, ‘Gummibär’ is still dancing across the globe; set for a feature length film in 2027

From viral YouTube sensation to global kids’ entertainment powerhouse, the iconic green character Gummibär marks two decades of cross-platform success and global fandom.

As Gummybear International marks 20 years of Gummibär, the animated green character, they have an array of plans for the viral, iconic sensation. GBI had entered into a production deal with Toonz Media Group for a digital-first animated series, Gummibär & Friends, and, more recently, for a full-length feature film planned for 2027.

Conceived for YouTube at a time when streaming-native kids’ content was still emerging, the show ran for two seasons (each 39 x 7’) and was distributed and licensed globally on multiple platforms, helping cement the character’s transition from short-form virality into a scalable franchise ecosystem.

“Gummibär showed early on that digital-first storytelling can travel globally at scale,” said Toonz Media Group’s Viswanath Rao. “With Gummibär & Friends, we saw how a character born online could successfully evolve into a global animated franchise reaching audiences in over 100 countries.”

“Gummibär is not just a character, it is a cross-generational phenomenon,” said Toonz’s licensing and merchandising head Debi Rosenfeld. “Its ability to translate across cultures, platforms, and products has made it a natural fit for sustained licensing and merchandising growth worldwide.”

Talking about the anniversary of the character, GBI president Jurgen Korduletsch said, “Twenty years ago, Gummibär came to life with a simple ringtone of his song, I am a gummy bear, a digital experiment at a time when the internet itself was still searching for its voice.”

First breaking out in 2006 with the viral track, I’m a gummy bear, the character quickly became one of YouTube’s earliest global success stories, amassing billions of views and spawning versions in more than 45 languages. A string of follow-up singles and albums turned Gummibär into a gold and platinum-certified music superstar as its popularity surged across all continents.

Gummibär quickly moved beyond digital virality into a globally licensed property, with video content, music, and consumer products rolling out across new markets in rapid succession, and that early international success laid the foundation for what would become a full-fledged franchise.

Today, Gummibär continues to perform across YouTube, Fast channels, and multiple AVOD (Advertising-Based Video On Demand) platforms as well as linear broadcasting channels, beating its own record in terms of views and engagement year after year, with both nostalgic audiences and first-time viewers. As the brand hits a 20-year milestone since its introduction on the world stage via the launch of the viral music video, it stands as an early blueprint for digital-native IP that successfully scaled into a global entertainment franchise spanning content, licensing, and consumer products.