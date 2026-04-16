Not A Cat Studios brings a dark fantasy world in ‘Starcult. Night: Twisted Age’ 

Not A Cat Studios, an Indie game developer has announced Starcult. Night: Twisted Age, a dark fantasy visual novel filled with romance, set in a mysterious world swaying on the edge of catastrophe.

The game introduces an innovative emotion palette mechanic, enabling players to interpret the true feelings and intentions of characters, shape relationships, and unravel the mystery behind the brutal murder of the protagonist’s husband.

About the game Starcult. Night: Twisted Age: The story follows Lady Silviya of the House of Nebula, who marries the young noble Hans as part of a strategic alliance. However, shortly after their wedding, he is mysteriously killed by an unknown entity. The narrative then centres on Silviya as she teams up with a detective to investigate the crime and uncover the truth behind the murder.

“The central theme of Starcult. Night: Twisted Age is how human emotions influence relationships-how people express them, how they interpret them, and how they use them whether accidentally or intentionally,” said Not A Cat Studios CEO and the artist Liliia Sitailo. “We decided to present this in an interactive way by adding an emotion palette, which players will use as a unique tool for interacting with the game world,”

A key gameplay feature is the emotion palette system, which allows players to understand the true feelings and intentions of characters and influence how interactions unfold. These choices shape relationships, outcomes, and the overall direction of the story. The game also introduces an emotion frenzy mechanic if emotions are not used, the protagonist begins to lose sanity, unlocking an alternate storyline.

Key features of the game include making meaningful choices that lead to multiple unique endings such as detective, hedonist, mystic, nihilist, ascended, as well as secret paths. Players can build different types of relationships ranging from romantic and casual to toxic or platonic depending on their choices.

Using the emotion palette system, players can understand the true emotions and intentions of both allies and enemies, shaping how characters respond. Additionally, the game allows players to create and lead their own cult, deciding its purpose and direction.

Starcult. Night: Twisted Age is set to launch on Steam for PC, with additional platforms to be announced at a later stage.