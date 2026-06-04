JioBlast and Esports Foundation launch nationwide ‘Valorant’ showmatches ahead of India Rising: Road to EWC

India Rising: Road to EWC, the esports and gaming initiative launched by JioBlast and Esports Foundation ahead of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026, is all set to bring a nationwide Valorant competition.

Hosted on JioGames, the competition will bring together amateur players, emerging teams, and players from across India through open online qualifiers leading up to the India Rising: Road to EWC live show matches in Mumbai. The tournament will be played in a knockout format using swift play mode, with qualifiers from 12 to 16 June, followed by playoff broadcasts on 17 and 18 June.

The initiative comes at a time when tactical shooter esports and competitive PC gaming are witnessing growing popularity and engagement across India, reflecting the increasing momentum of the country’s esports ecosystem.

The top two teams from the playoffs will secure a place at the India Rising: Road to EWC local area network (LAN) finals in Mumbai, where they will compete live as part of the main event.

The growth of Valorant in India has been supported by a strong competitive ecosystem and improved accessibility for players. Dedicated Mumbai servers have enabled lower-latency gameplay, while the game’s optimisation for mid-range PCs and free-to-play model have made it accessible to a wider player base. Combining tactical gunplay, agent-based abilities, and team-focused strategy, Valorant has established itself as one of the leading tactical shooter titles in the esports landscape.

JioBlast CEO Charlie Cowdrey stated, “India’s PC esports landscape is becoming far more competitive and structured, particularly around tactical shooter titles where community engagement and spectator interest are growing rapidly. Valorant has played a significant role in shaping that shift globally as well as in India. Through India Rising: Road to EWC, our focus is on creating a high-visibility competitive stage that can help strengthen the presence of Valorant as the leader of tactical shooter esports while giving emerging teams greater visibility within India’s evolving PC esports landscape.”

Valorant has also emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing spectator esports titles, driven by creator collaborations, community watch parties, college tournaments, and increasing engagement with livestreamed competitions and esports broadcasts. The India Rising: Road to EWC LAN finals in Mumbai will feature live competitive gaming, creator interactions, and fan-focused activities, celebrating the continued growth of India’s PC gaming, livestreaming, and creator ecosystem.

For more updates and information, visit the official websites of the EWC, JioBlast, and India Rising: Road to EWC.