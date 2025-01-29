UAE’s animated series ‘Beardy Bodo’ launches on South Korean OTT platforms

UAE-based Animotion Media Group’s animated series Beardy Bodo has launched on South Korean streaming platforms. South Korean content distribution company CMNIX has brought the first 10 episodes of the series to platforms like Wavve, Watcha, Cinefox, Skylife, and LG U+.

The Beardy Bodo series follows the endearing adventures of Beardy Bodo, a quirky, fun-loving character whose curiosity and clever antics often lead to unforgettable escapades. Despite his inability to count or read, Beardy Bodo teaches kids everything from problem-solving to social skills in an entertaining and engaging way. With relatable themes of friendship, perseverance, and self-discovery, Beardy Bodo resonates with viewers of all ages.

Animotion Media Group specialises in the production and distribution of entertaining and educative animated content. The company’s VP and chief commercial officer Valeria Korotina commented, “CMNIX’s expertise has been invaluable in bringing Beardy Bodo to this vibrant market. We’re thrilled to see the series connect with South Korean viewers.”

CMNIX, which has an extensive distribution network, specialises in bringing international entertainment to the local market. The company’s international sales representative Inho Jeong shared, “Beardy Bodo aligns perfectly with our mission to provide engaging content that resonates with children and families alike.”