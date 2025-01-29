Understanding Indian gamer demographics: Who are the new players?

From conservative estimates of 450 million to ambitious ones of 590, the total gaming population in India is, either way, sizeable. With roughly every third person in India being a gamer to some degree, one thing is certain. No single demographic can represent the gaming community alone. From top online shooters to rummy enthusiasts and casual gamers, an Indian gamer can be anyone – male, female, young, old, urban or rural.

While some gamers rely on their familiarity with rummy game rules in gaming choices, others look for thrill, pastime or entertainment. Gaming in India is turning out to be a dynamic industry with fast-evolving demographic equations.

For all ages

Understandably, almost half of the Indian gaming population are young adults below the age of 30. They engage more with mid-core and hardcore games that have a fast-paced narrative. 30 per cent of Indian gamers are in the age group between 31 and 45. These gamers, however, have shown an affinity towards strategy games.

Notably, 64 per cent of the gamers in the 18-30 years bracket regularly make in-app purchases. Half of this spending has emerged from 2022, which indicates that this age group is triggering maturity in the Indian market. Besides, 43 per cent of them are willing to pay when offered new content and levels, while 44 per cent spend on interesting in-game assets.

In terms of familiarity with gaming, the young population has an unassailable lead. 65 per cent of 16 to 24-year-olds are familiar with online games, while it is the highest among 25 to 34-year-olds at 72 per cent. Of the population between 35 and 44-year-olds, 68 per cent have expressed familiarity. This falls sharply to 53 per cent among 45 to 54-year-olds and 38 per cent among Indians who are 55 years or older. Indian gamers of all ages are also spread across the country.

Across the nation

Gaming in India has travelled far and wide. In fact, much of the growth of gaming in India is attributable to its non-metro penetration. This non-metro penetration is further down to the sudden spurt in mobile gaming. As smartphones started to penetrate mainland India, mobile gaming pulled the gaming industry from niche to mainstream.

Today, two-thirds of the gaming population in India is from non-metro locations. Non-metro geographies are also home to nearly 50 per cent of all casual gamers. With many of the non-metro gamers being first-time gamers, the popularity of casual and hypercasual games, as well as in-app purchases, is climbing through the roof.

Real money games like rummy and poker have a substantial non-metro consumer base. Seemingly, 43 per cent of real money gamers are poker and rummy game rules experts from non-metro locations. This is reflected in the overwhelming popularity of rummy platforms like RummyTime.

In terms of numbers, internet users in rural India increased from 378 million in 2022 to 442 million in 2023. The number of smartphone users in India increased from 36 per cent in 2018 to 74 per cent in 2022. These are the two key factors that have led to the sweeping success of gaming in India. 90 per cent of gamers in India now play games on mobile, while the massive non-urban presence means that game localisation has gained prominence. Beyond the metros, cities in states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal are seen as promising destinations for game developers and studios.

It is worth noting that gaming is bridging not only the rural-urban gulf but also the gender gulf.

Gender dynamics in gaming

The gender gap in gaming is getting narrower with each passing year. From 41 per cent female participation in 2023, the figure now stands at 44 per cent. Their strong presence popularises casual games and strategy games in India, as men tend to lean more towards action, adventure and real money games.

Apart from their specific tastes, women are also adding dynamism to the game-time numbers. Female gamers make up for their six per cent deficit with their longer game time. Women gamers in India spend 11.2 hours gaming during a week, an hour more than male gamers. This is the same in the case of their paying habits as well. It is observed that female paying gamers spend 8.5 per cent more on gaming every month than male gamers. The higher gametime and purchasing power of women, combined with their increasing percentage, adds to an interesting observation within the Indian gamer demographics.

Growth through demographics

The demographics of the Indian gamer reflect the growth of the industry. As young blood is introduced to the Indian gaming ecosystem, the popularity of games will spread across different age brackets. Gaming’s non-metro popularity has already catapulted Tier-I and II towns into major gaming hubs in India. The strong female presence in gaming is further reiterating the universal appeal of games among today’s population. It can be safely said that gaming has marked its presence in all the different demographics in India.