Trailer of ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ animated series explores origins of Black Panther’s Kingdom

Wakanda has always been a land of secrets, but what is the story behind the kingdom’s greatness?

Marvel is ready to reveal the origins of Wakanda, the kingdom of Black Panther in the Marvel universe, with Eyes of Wakanda premiering on 1 August 2025. Ahead of the launch, Marvel Entertainment has released the official trailer, giving a first glimpse into the kingdom’s creation and its earliest defenders.

The trailer follows the Wakandans as they embark on a global quest to obtain Vibranium, the rare and powerful metal that lies at the heart of their kingdom. This exclusive four-part series takes a dive into the origins of Black Panther’s homeland, exploring how Wakanda was built and the sacrifices made to protect it. The trailer shows the people of Wakanda defending their land and ensuring Vibranium does not fall into the wrong hands.

Set before the events of Black Panther in the MCU timeline, the series follows Wakandans as they remain determined in shielding their land from outside exploitation.

The story will unfold in four distinct timelines and locations and each episode explores a chapter in the ancient history of Black Panther’s kingdom. The Hatut Zeraze, Wakanda’s elite force, are seen navigating dangerous missions to defend their land and safeguard its most valuable asset.

Harris takes on the roles of director and executive producer for the series. He brings deep MCU experience, having worked closely with Ryan Coogler as a storyboard artist on live-action feature movies Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Produced in collaboration with Proximity Media’s Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Kalia King, Eyes of Wakanda also has Ryan Coogler, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt on board as executive producers.

The voice cast of Eyes of Wakanda includes Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose.