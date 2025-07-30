Phantom Digital Effects announces acquisition of award-winning VFX studios Milk and Lola Post 

Phantom Digital Effects, the parent company of VFX studios PhantomFX, Spectre Post and Tippett Studio announced that it has entered into an agreement in principle to acquire Milk and Lola Post, award-winning European visual effects studios specialising in high-end episodic and feature film content.

With offices across Europe – in London, Barcelona, Bordeaux and Dublin – Milk (founded in 2013 by award-winning VFX supervisors Sara Bennett, Neil Roche and Jean-Claude Deguara) specialises in crafting innovative visual effects for high-end episodic television and feature films. On the other hand, Lola Post (founded in 2000 by award-winning VFX supervisor Rob Harvey) focuses on documentary, specialist factual, and original drama. Both studios have received multiple accolades for their work, including an Academy Award for best visual effects for Ex Machina, four BAFTA TV Craft Awards for Troy: Fall of a City and the BBC dramas Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell and Doctor Who, and a Creative Arts Emmy Award for Sherlock.

Following the acquisition, the studios will continue to operate under the Milk and Lola Post names. Chris Burn will remain group managing director. Sara Bennett, Neil Roche and Jean-Claude Deguara will maintain their positions as chief creative officer, deputy chief creative officer and production VFX supervisor respectively at Milk, and Rob Harvey as Lola Post creative director.

“We are excited to join forces with the talented teams at Phantom group. For over a decade, Milk has delivered award-winning VFX, earning a reputation for both creative vision and technical excellence,” said Burn. “This year, Lola celebrates its 25th anniversary, a significant milestone that reflects its enduring contribution to the industry and its deep commitment to partnering with filmmakers and showrunners who value collaboration and creative support. This next chapter will allow us to scale our creative ambition, extend our global reach, and continue delivering outstanding VFX to our clients.”

“Milk and Lola Post’s strong pedigree of award-winning work, strategic locations across Europe and innovative spirit, further ensures Phantom’s global reach in producing the very best work and excellence in customer experience. The advantages this group brings to bear in terms of superior creative, competitive value and overall sustainability are powerful assets in the marketplace,” said Phantom Digital Effects executive vice president Ian Unterreiner.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Milk and Lola into the Phantom group. Their proven creative excellence and distinctive storytelling further strengthen our position as a leading force in the industry. This strategic move deepens the integration of our studio ecosystem and reinforces our commitment to supporting filmmakers, content creators and production companies around the world as a trusted partner in delivering high-quality visual storytelling,” said Phantom Digital Effects CEO and founder Bejoy Arputharaj.

The addition of Milk and Lola Post will bolster Phantom Digital Effects Ltd’s existing brand portfolio and award-winning offering, and continues to cement the group’s position as a global creative partner of choice for the entertainment industry across key markets, including APAC, Europe and North America. It follows several key milestones in the group’s journey, including the addition of Tippett Studio and the launch of Spectre Post in 2024, and the recent establishment of Phantom China earlier this year.

Current and upcoming projects across the Phantom Group include The Mandalorian and Grogu (Tippett Studio – Disney), The Toxic Avenger (Tippett Studio – Legendary, Cineverse), The Revolutionaries (PhantomFX – Prime), The Witcher S4 (Milk – Netflix), Surviving Earth (Milk – NBC) and Good Omens S3 (Milk – Prime). Most recently, the Group’s work was featured in high-profile ventures including Ironheart (Tippett Studio – Disney+), Heads of State (Milk – Prime), Walking with Dinosaurs (Lola Post – BBC/PBS), Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force (Tippett Studio & PhantomFX – Alibaba Pictures Group), Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Tippett Studio – Disney+), Citadel: Honey Bunny (PhantomFX – Prime), Alien: Romulus (Tippett Studio – Disney), IC814 (PhantomFX – Netflix), Scoop (Milk – Netflix), The Rig (Lola Post – Prime), Meg 2: The Trench (Milk – Warner Bros.).

