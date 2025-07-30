‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ earns more than Rs 20 crores at box office

The latest animated feature to emerge from India, Mahavatar Narsimha, has stormed the box office, raking in an impressive Rs 24.81 crore (at the time of publishing this story) within just five days of its release. Released in theatres on 25 July 2025, the film recorded its highest box office collection on Sunday, the third day of release, earning Rs 9.5 crore, according to data from Sacnilk.

The film is based on Hindu mythology, it tells the epic tale of Lord Vishnu’s fourth avatar, Narasimha. When demon brothers Hiranyaksha and Hiranyakashipu unleash chaos, Vishnu first takes the Varaha form to save Earth, then later incarnates as Narasimha—a fierce half-man, half-lion—to protect his devotee Prahlad and defeat Hiranyakashipu in a dramatic act of divine justice.

Directed by Ashwin Kumar and presented by Homable Films, the film is edited by Kleem Productions.

At a time when technology is evolving rapidly and creative boundaries are constantly being pushed, such films elevate India’s presence on the global stage—ensuring the nation is recognised not as a bystander, but as a formidable force in animation and storytelling.

Indian animation has long been overshadowed by western productions, often struggling to find its place on the global stage. But in a time when even well-known studios are facing closures or financial setbacks, the success of Mahavatar Narsimha becomes more than just a box office win, it’s a powerful signal to creators, studios, and investors that Indian animation has arrived. It shows that audiences are ready to embrace homegrown animated stories, and that there’s real potential for ambitious projects and global partnerships.

With evolving technology and growing interest, the Indian animation industry is stepping into a golden era.