PT Usha felicitates Waves Esports champions

PT Usha (centre) felicitating winners

Indian Olympic Association president and Rajya Sabha member PT Usha met and felicitated the winners of the inaugural Waves Esports Championship, held this May under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters in New Delhi. The event took place during preparations for the third Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, where Usha commended the champions for their achievements and contribution to India’s growing digital sports landscape.

The medal winners included World Cricket Championship 3 eFootball gold medalist Danial Patel, Asian Esports Games bronze medalist Tejaskumar Hasmukhbhai Bhoiandl , Asian Esports Games eFootball bronze medalist Pavan Kampell, are young champions who have showcased remarkable skill while helping raise India’s profile in global esports.

Speaking at the event, PT Usha said, “India’s esports future lies in capable hands, and today’s interaction with the champions of the Waves Esports Championship has been truly inspiring. The discipline and excellence shown by these athletes mirror that of any traditional sportsperson. I wholeheartedly thank prime minister [Narendra] Modi for his visionary steps in recognising esports and creating platforms like Waves to showcase India’s digital prowess. The Indian Olympic Association stands committed to supporting our esports athletes as they script new chapters in Indian sports.”

Sharing his experience, Patel said, “Meeting PT Usha ma’am was surreal. Her encouragement gave me a new sense of pride in what we do. Esports is growing rapidly, and I believe we’re only scratching the surface of India’s global potential.”

World Cricket Championship 3 gold medalist Bhoi added, “It’s an honour to represent India and be recognised by a legend like PT Usha. The support from institutions and platforms like Waves is critical. With continued guidance, India can become a global powerhouse in esports.”

Asian Esports Games eFootball bronze medalist said, “Today was not just about medals but about validation. PT Usha’s words and presence reaffirmed that esports athletes are being seen, heard, and celebrated in India. The future is digital, and India is ready.”

Esports Federation of India (ESFI) director and vice president of the Asian Esports Federation Lokesh Suji who was present at the occasion called the moment historic and marked, “It was a moment of immense pride to see our Waves Esports Championship medal winners being acknowledged by none other than Padma Shri PT Usha ji, president of the Indian Olympic Association. This meeting is a landmark for Indian esports—it reflects growing acceptance and respect for our athletes within the mainstream sporting ecosystem. The support from the government, IOA and sporting legends like PT Usha ji lends credibility and encouragement that is invaluable for the growth of the ecosystem. It sends a powerful message to the youth of India—that with discipline, focus, and passion, esports can be a rewarding and respected career path.”