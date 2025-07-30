Clear Angle Studios partners with Robot Air to deliver high-end 3D capture in South Africa

Clear Angle Studios (CAS), a 3D capture and processing company for the film and TV industries, has announced a strategic partnership with Robot Air, a scanning company based in Cape Town. This collaboration marks CAS’ expansion into Southern Africa, providing additional training for local talent, and establishing a dedicated hub to serve the region’s burgeoning film production landscape.

Based at Pinewood Studios in England, CAS offers high-end scanning services to major clients such as Disney, Lucasfilm, Marvel, Netflix, and Universal. Its newly launched South African unit, established in collaboration with Robot Air, expands CAS’s global network hub, which already includes hubs in London, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Vancouver, and Budapest.

CAS will bring its global experience to Robot Air by training the existing South African team in how to operate CAS’s signature systems, and to follow their industry-leading workflows. This partnership will also leverage Robot Air’s extensive logistical network, local knowledge, and on-the-ground operational excellence. This collaboration enables CAS to bring its cutting-edge scanning technology and proprietary workflows directly to South Africa, eliminating major logistical barriers for productions. By combining global technology with skilled local talent, the collaboration will provide seamless access to high-end 3D capture services for characters, environments, props, and costumes in a country supported by various financial incentives for local productions.

CAS co-founder Dominic Ridley commented, “We chose to partner with Robot Air not only because of their proven expertise and commitment to excellence in the South African market, but also because of their incredible team – we are all about the people! Our goal is to bring Clear Angle’s world-class scanning technology and workflows to Southern Africa, enabling local productions to achieve global standards while fostering growth in the region’s vibrant creative industry.”

Robot Air founder and managing director Robin Hook said, “Scanning services for international long-and short-format film productions have existed for years, however South Africa has lacked a local vendor supported by a globally recognised leader like Clear Angle Studios. This partnership instils confidence that the high-quality standards major studios expect are now accessible locally, eliminating the need to ship personnel and equipment. Everything is ready and waiting for them right here!”

The partnership will empower productions filming in South Africa with unprecedented access to CAS’ suite of services, including:

Character scanning

Lidar scanning

Environment capture

Prop scanning

Costume scanning

CAS’ expansion into South Africa comes after the opening of its Culver City studio in December 2024 which has already served multiple high-profile projects.