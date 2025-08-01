IAMAI appoints Kiran Mani as chairman of digital entertainment committee

Kiran Mani

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has announced the appointment of JioStar CEO Kiran Mani as its digital entertainment committee chairman. Mani is also IAMAI elected governing council member and the former co-chair of the direct-to-consumer (D2C) committee, bringing over two decades of experience at the intersection of technology, content, and consumer behaviour.

Speaking on his appointment, Mani said, “India isn’t just a fast-growing content market-it’s becoming the epicentre of global digital storytelling. As consumers demand deeper authenticity, cultural relevance, and interactive formats, we have a unique opportunity to build an ecosystem that’s not only scalable but also inclusive and innovation led. With 5G, AI, and machine learning transforming how content is created and consumed, this is the moment for the Indian media industry must now move from following trends to setting them. I’m excited to contribute to this transformation and collaborate with industry leaders to build an entertainment economy that’s equitable, future-ready, and globally benchmarked.”

Joining him as co-chair is Inshorts CEO and co-founder Deepit Purkayastha adding editorial and product muscle to the committee’s leadership.

The IAMAI digital entertainment committee plays a pivotal role in shaping policy, driving industry collaboration and advocating for OTT platforms, content creators and digital-first media firms.