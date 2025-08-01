Animated short ‘Two Black Boys in Paradise’ acquired for global distribution

The animated short film Two Black Boys in Paradise has been shortlisted for the prestigious Iris Prize 2025. Based on a poem by award-winning writer Dean Atta (The Black Flamingo), the film is narrated by UK musician, actor and writer Jordan Stephens.

It will be broadcast on Film4 in late October 2025 as part of the channel’s showcase of all “Best of British” shortlisted films. Following the television premiere, the film will be available for streaming on Channel 4 on demand for 12 months.

The short film is directed by Baz Sells and written by Sells, Atta and Ben Jackson. The stop-motion animated short is produced by Manchester’s One6th Animation Studio and was supported by the BFI Short Form Animation Fund awarding National Lottery funding with early development support of actor Ian McKellen. One6th Animation Studio has recently concluded a deal with Kurzfilm Agentur Hamburg (KFA) who have acquired the worldwide sales and distribution rights for the film.

One6th Animation Studio commented, “This prestigious recognition from the Iris team has quite simply left us in awe. From the moment we began this collaboration with Atta, we have quietly hoped that the work we were creating together would resonate with the communities our film represents. What we could never anticipate is that the response would be as remarkable as it has been or to be given the opportunity to share TBBIP on an iconic British platform such as Channel 4.”

Kurzfilm Agentur Hamburg said, “With Two Black Boys in Paradise, it was love at first sight. We are delighted and honoured that the brilliant team of One6th entrusted us with bringing their exceptionally beautiful animation of Atta’s powerful poem to audiences around the globe. Two Black Boys in Paradise finds clear images for the discrimination against queer black people, and it invites us to imagine a world in which love is stronger than ignorance and hatred. Two Black Boys in Paradise is the film our world dearly needs.”

KFA’s acquisition follows on from the film’s presence on the festival circuit which to date includes 13 Oscar qualifying and 10 Bafta qualifying film festivals, including some of the world’s biggest and most prestigious LGBTQ+ festivals in addition to endorsements from well-known figures from within the film and television world:

Actress Joanna Lumley expressed, “Extremely original, wonderfully imaginative and heartfelt. I loved it.”

Actor Billy Porter expressed, “From the first frame the tears came. Hours later I still weep. Finally, somebody sees me. See’s us! Thank you.”

Actor Omari Douglas expressed, “I was so moved by this film – there is so much truth, hope and beauty in it.”

Otherwise known as the “LGBTQ+ Oscars”, the Iris Prize is dedicated to showcasing and promoting LGBTQ+ stories, aiming to expand their reach and impact. Their mission is to celebrate global LGBTQ+ stories, uniting filmmakers and audiences to champion diversity and challenge discrimination on the basis of sexuality.